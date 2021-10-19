Precisely Integrates with ServiceNow to Maximize Customer Trust in Data

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced an evolution of its partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. The partnership expansion includes the Built on Now™ certification of six Precisely Ironstream solutions in the ServiceNow Store, to assure a higher degree of trust, reliability, and security for customers seeking to download the apps.

In addition to Premier status, all Ironstream solutions available in the ServiceNow Store hold ServiceNow's Built on Now certification. The Built on Now designation recognizes applications that are built natively on the ServiceNow platform. This native development improves the overall seamlessness of the customer experience for Precisely and ServiceNow users.

“Ironstream for ServiceNow has helped enterprises achieve better business results through improved visibility into their IT system. Our certification in the ServiceNow Store ensures that customers we share with ServiceNow have access to data-rich, mission-critical systems for improved operational insight, availability, and decisions,” said Ian Hartley, Senior Director, Product Management at Precisely. “In addition to our solutions for Discovery, Event Management and Service Mapping, we will continue to find ways to evolve our partnership to better help customers solve the IT operations challenges they face.”

Since the partnership began in 2018, Precisely has provided ServiceNow with native integration into the IBM Z platform (mainframe) and IBM i systems for actionable IT operations management. In doing so, ServiceNow and its customers have a holistic view of the health and status of their IT operations, including critical IBM systems. This enables customers to quickly and easily identify troubleshooting issues; solve critical use cases around change management; analyze business application impact; and support configuration management.

