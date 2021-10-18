The Company Real Estate Brokers Record Multi-Family Sale as More New York Investment Groups Push Into Florida Real Estate

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A 241 unit multi-family property in Tampa, FL called Casablanca at University Apartments near the University of South Florida just traded at an undisclosed price to Bayview Partners of New York. Bayview Partners is a boutique NYC investment firm with a wide array of properties around the US within its portfolio. Milestone Capital Ventures also participated in the sale on the buyer side of the transaction but specifics were not disclosed. The property obtained debt financing from Jonathan Singer of Strategic Funding. Structure Capital based out of Fort Lauderdale was the seller represented by Cyril Bijaoui of The Company Real Estate located in Miami, FL. Cyril Bijaoui, the company's president said this sale met with their expectations although would not disclose specifics. "Multifamily remains the strongest asset class with such pent up demand especially in Florida coming primarily from the northeast parts of the US that bringing this asset to market yielded nearly three hundred signed confidentiality agreements and countless calls and email all within a few weeks from listing...it was quite something to witness," said Cyril Bijaoui. The property is located at 14350 North 22nd Street in Tampa, FL.

For inquiries please contact Cyril Bijaoui at The Company Real Estate, 305-447-1471, cyril@thecompanyrealestate.com, www.thecompanyrealestate.com