Aria Systems and Capgemini Collaborate to Bring Modernized Billing and Monetization Capabilities to Enterprises in Asia-Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that it has entered into an alliance agreement with Capgemini in Asia-Pacific. This collaboration brings together Aria’s cloud billing and monetization platform capabilities and Capgemini’s experience as a business transformation partner to deliver digital transformation for enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

By signing this alliance, Aria Systems and Capgemini will work together to deliver solutions for clients across multiple industries including telecommunications, technology, and media and publishing in the APAC region.

“Many enterprises have seen their digitization efforts stymied by costly and inflexible legacy billing systems that inhibit the development of new digital services and pricing models,” said Gaurav Modi, Head of Telecom, Media and Technology for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Capgemini. “We are pleased to join hands with Aria, as a leading cloud-based billing solution provider, to drive improved outcomes for our clients across multiple industries within APAC. This collaboration also strengthens our position and gives us an edge in delivering end-to-end business support services (BSS) transformation for Telcos in the region.”

“We are excited about the new customer opportunities this partnership will yield in the APAC region,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “Our combined efforts to deliver modern billing and monetization capabilities will help more organizations realize new revenue streams for their digital products and services and grow their businesses. We look forward to the possibility of expanding our partnership with Capgemini in additional regions over time.”

