AXA Partners Signs With Upptec to Automate the Claims Process

COLOGNE, Germany & MALMÖ, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXA Partners Germany and the Swedish-based Insurtech company Upptec will partner up for AXA Partners claims automation roll-out. The partnership will be the first of its kind in Germany and the data-driven claims valuation will center around all household electronics for its initial implementation.

Upptec has implemented claims automation within home contents in most parts of Europe, but this will be the first customer in Germany to roll-out data-driven and automated claims valuation for electronics based on real time local data with full automation capabilities.

“We as AXA Partners are delighted to announce the integration of Upptec’s valuation solution into our claims process. This will allow us to quickly support our customers in replacing their most valued possessions directly to their home and bring the customer experience to the next level. We look forward to working with Upptec to optimize and automate claims handling in the German market for the benefit of the policyholder.” — explains Kirsten Wenz, TPA Manager Consumer Electronics, AXA Partners Germany.

“We are extremely proud to be delivering a claims valuation solution with real-time responses from the local market for AXA Partners. This is the start of a partnership with great potential, and we see many common objectives by digitizing and automating the claims process, - making it transparent, objective and fast for the German policyholders that will set new standards for digital claims in Germany.” – says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.

About AXA Partners Germany

AXA Partners is part of the international AXA Group, headquartered in Paris, and is one of the world's leading assistance and insurance providers worldwide. With more than 1000 business partners all over the world AXA Partners is working on innovative solutions for more security and a better quality of life. Worldwide, AXA Partners has more than 9000 employees. With this strong network and service partners in more than 200 countries, AXA Partners provides its customers with reliable support in the event of a claim — around the globe, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information visit: www.axapartners.de

About Upptec

Upptec wants to transform the world’s insurance industry by making digital claims simple, fast, and effortless. From the first notice of loss to settlement, we automate the claims processes. Since the start Upptec have reduced costs, increased efficiencies, and driven circularity in a sustainable way-of-thinking for partners and customers while at the same time providing the best digital consumer centric experience.

For more information visit: https://upptec.com/