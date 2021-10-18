Club Wyndham Brings Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas to Life in Three Immersive Holiday Suites

Talk about a winter wonderland. The Snowy Mountain Christmas suite at Club Wyndham Resort at Avon features a shower full of “snowballs” and falling snow replicated by a light projector, creating the perfect homage to the theme. (Photo: Club Wyndham)

Revel in the country cottage feel inside the Country Christmas suite at Club Wyndham Nashville in Music City. Decked out in turquoise and plaid accents, guests can play their favorite country Christmas records and sing along with an en-suite karaoke machine. (Photo: Club Wyndham)

The Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City is a nod to classic Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions. Guests will be delighted with special touches like a mailbox marked “Letters to Santa”, as well as stationery to write a special Christmas wish list. (Photo: Club Wyndham)

Hear from actress and Hallmark star, Holly Robinson Peete, about how these transformed suites feel just like the set of an actual Hallmark Channel original Christmas movie. Then, take a peek inside and learn about the thoughtful design process from Lara Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer at Crown Media Family Networks.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For years, Countdown to Christmas viewers have dreamed of living inside a Hallmark Channel holiday movie – and now, they can. This holiday season, Club Wyndham, one of the nation’s largest vacation clubs and the brand that knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer, has partnered with Hallmark Channel to conjure the joy and magic of Countdown to Christmas with three, custom designed suites at Club Wyndham’s timeshare resorts in New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Vail, Colorado.

Christmas-lovers can select their getaway destination based on three themes inspired by the picturesque backdrops of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie lineup: Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 (New York City), Snowy Mountain Christmas at Club Wyndham Resort at Avon (Vail), and Country Christmas at Club Wyndham Nashville (Nashville). Custom-styled by Hallmark Channel’s head of design, each one-bedroom suite summons the most beloved and memorable moments that are the trademarks of Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies. The three suites feature all of the amenities vacation clubs are known for, such as fully-equipped kitchens for cookie making and separate living and dining spaces adorned with festive décor, as well as an ornament crafting station, hot cocoa station, gingerbread house kits, wrapped presents under Christmas trees and, of course, a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection (popcorn and candy included!) for the ultimate binge-watching session. All three suites will feature a scent machine that will fill the room with guests’ favorite holiday smells – ginger bread, anyone? – and a floor-to-ceiling backdrop from a Hallmark Channel movie scene for the perfect Instagram-able moment.

In addition to these holiday staples, guests who stay at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Holiday Suites by Club Wyndham will also enjoy unique festive experiences specific to their chosen destination. In Vail, a shower full of “snowballs” and falling snow replicated by a light projector is an homage to the “Snowy Mountain Christmas” theme, while a mailbox marked “Letters to Santa” and stationery to write a Christmas wish list in New York City is a nod to “Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas” traditions. Finally, Music City guests can revel in the Nashville suite’s country cottage feel – complete with turquoise and plaid accents – while accessing their favorite “Country Christmas” songs on demand.

“Hallmark Channel is synonymous with Christmas magic, and these Countdown to Christmas suites by Club Wyndham bring these beloved movies – and their traditions – to life for fans,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president and chief holiday cheer officer at Club Wyndham. “We are thrilled to once again offer a themed holiday getaway for our owners and travelers and are proud to partner with Hallmark Channel to bring some much-needed Christmas magic to visitors this holiday season.”

Travelers who book a stay at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Holiday Suites by Club Wyndham will be able to keep the festive feelings of the holiday season alive – even after check-out – with a keepsake gift basket. Each gift basket includes a Hallmark Keepsake ornament, Hallmark Channel wine, a Hallmark Channel Monopoly game set, Hallmark holiday cards, and more. Guests will also be gifted with a location-based “Holiday Experience Checklist” curated by Club Wyndham’s own Annie Roberts, ensuring they don’t miss out on a single seasonal moment at their select destinations.

“Our viewers are always looking for new ways to engage with Countdown to Christmas, and these Club Wyndham suites allow fans the opportunity to step inside the charm and cheer of our holiday movies,” said Crown Media Chief Marketing Officer, Lara Richardson. “Our holiday programming lineup is the foundation of Countdown to Christmas, and in recent years we have expanded the franchise beyond the screen to include wine, tea, games, music, home décor, kitchen products, wearables, and more. Our partnership with Club Wyndham is the ultimate immersive experience and another way Hallmark Channel puts love and holiday cheer into the world.”

Each of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Holiday Suites by Club Wyndham sleeps up to four guests, and reservations for all three selections will be available to book starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 1, for two-and-three-night stays from November 12 through January 1. Rates start at $295 per night*. The suites will be available exclusively for Club Wyndham vacation club members on select dates throughout November and December.

To take an interactive tour of the themed suites and to book a stay, visit ClubWyndham.com/HallmarkSuites.

*OFFER DETAILS: All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. 2-night minimum length of stay required depending on resort selected and dates of stay. Reservations subject to availability. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Void where prohibited by law.

