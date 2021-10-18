KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2021-PRM2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the preliminary assignment of ratings to nine classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2021-PRM2, a CMBS singe-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $340.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year term with three one-year extension options and requires monthly interest-only payments based on one-month LIBOR. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 21 self-storage properties and one mixed-use property. The portfolio properties total 2.8 million sf, inclusive of 1.1 million sf of commercial and parking space, with assets ranging from 38,970 sf to 1.3 million sf. The self-storage space at the properties comprises 1.7 million sf (14,764 units) of the total space, with self-storage space ranging from 38,220 sf (359 units) to 177,165 sf (1,901 sf). Overall, 56.7% of the portfolio’s self-storage sf (34.1% of total sf) is climate-controlled. The properties are located in 16 different MSAs across 12 states, with two state exposures each representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: Boston (41.4%) and Florida (11.9%). The assets were built between 1916 and 2019 and are on average approximately 23 years old. As of July 2021, the portfolio had a weighted average occupancy rate of 93.6% for self-storage and 72.7% for the commercial space.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $22.3 million, which is 7.5% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $254.0 million, which is 48.0% lower than the appraiser’s portfolio value for the subject. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 133.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection; and legal documentation review.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

