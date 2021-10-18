Publix Pharmacy, Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Venice to Offer Bedside Patient Prescription Delivery

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix and Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Venice are teaming up to provide bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients prior to discharge. When the hospital opens in November, patients can choose to have their prescriptions filled and delivered to their hospital room, a free service designed to ease the transition from hospital to home.

“Publix Pharmacy is always looking for ways to provide premier service to our customers, whether it’s inside our stores or through collaborations with local hospitals,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Providing bedside delivery to Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Venice will give patients the opportunity to conveniently obtain the medications they need before leaving the hospital.”

“The bedside delivery program helps ensure a smooth transition of care from hospital to home,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Venice Campus President Sharon Roush. “Having prescriptions delivered directly to patients in the hospital allows them to go straight home, rather than stop at a pharmacy, which reduces the risk of delays and missing a dose at home.”

Bedside delivery is provided free of charge at select hospital locations. The Plaza Venezia Publix, located across the street from the new hospital on Laurel Road, will handle any necessary insurance authorizations, then fill and deliver the order directly to the patient or the nursing unit. Patients can make payments upon delivery and obtain future refills from any Publix Pharmacy.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,284 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

About Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Venice

Slated to welcome its first patients in November 2021, SMH – Venice offers a full array of medical and surgical care to the growing South County region. Located at the intersection of Laurel and Pinebrook roads near I-75 in Venice, Florida, the hospital will open with 110 private patient suites, a 28-bed emergency care center and 6 surgical suites, along with 2 additional surgical suites dedicated for obstetrical care. Flexible and expandable, the 65-acre hurricane-hardened campus includes medical office buildings with physician and specialty care practices; an energy center for emergency power; and seamless integration with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. SMH – Venice is staffed by more than 700 employees and 600 physicians representing over 40 specialties. Services include: Cardiology Unit/Catheterization Lab; Critical Care/Intensive Care Unit; Emergency Care; Endoscopy; Gastroenterology; General/Vascular Surgery; Labor & Delivery/Post-Partum Unit; Laboratory/Diagnostic Testing; Nephrology; Neurology/Neurosurgery; Oncology; Orthopedics; Pulmonology; Imaging/Radiology; Urology and more. For information, visit smhvenice.com.