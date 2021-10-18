Hostess Brands, LLC Partners With American Red Cross to Encourage Life-Saving Blood Donations

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hostess Brands, LLC and the American Red Cross have teamed up to encourage life-saving blood donations in local communities across the country. Throughout the year, Hostess Brands is donating more than 300,000 of its most popular Hostess® and Voortman® branded treats to blood donation sites, supporting the American Red Cross in its heroic efforts to provide safe blood to those in need.

As part of the program, Hostess Brands is providing 11 Red Cross sites across the country with snacks for blood donors to enjoy after donation, including beloved Hostess® treats, Twinkies® and Zingers®, and Voortman® wafers in two of the most popular flavors, Vanilla and Banana. The sites are located in: West St. Paul, MN; Hazelwood, MO; West Henrietta, NY; Salt Lake City, UT; Madison, WI; Columbus, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Johnstown, PA; Charlotte, NC; Douglasville, GA; and Pomona, CA. Hostess Brands is also running a nationwide social media campaign aimed at encouraging people to give blood.

“We are deeply inspired by the extraordinary work done by the American Red Cross,” said Rob Weber, Chief People Officer, Hostess Brands, LLC. “With the current blood shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vitally important to support and encourage blood donations in order to continue providing much-needed care to those in need. At Hostess, we put our heart into everything we do and we are honored to be able to support the selfless acts undertaken every day by blood donors. Our treats can provide them the necessary boost of energy – along with the moment of joy – as a reward for doing a good deed.”

Together, Hostess Brands and the American Red Cross are committed to encouraging as many people as possible to donate their blood to help save countless lives. After all, the best way to spread joy is through sharing the gift of life.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Find the brand on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; and on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks.

About Hostess Brands, LLC

Hostess Brands, LLC is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet baked goods in the United States and Canada. The history of Hostess® dates back to 1919, when Hostess® CupCakes were introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, Hostess Brands produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited, which produces a variety of cookie and wafer products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.