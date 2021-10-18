Acxiom Builds Innovative Marketing Platform for Toyota’s Move Away From Cookies

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced it has teamed up with Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) to create an innovative and flexible platform solution for TMNA that elevates customer experience without the use of third-party cookies. Acxiom’s more than 50 years of experience in data management, identity, and data ethics met the challenge: to design and build a platform for media analytics and marketing activation tools consistent with Toyota’s industry-leading data privacy practices and scalable to meet new growth opportunities.

The new Data Onboarding and Activation Platform (DOAP) is a digital and mobile solution that replaces TMNA’s traditional Data Management Platforms (DMP). It provides both Toyota and Lexus brands with a secure platform to accurately coordinate touchpoints across offline and digital first-party data to create a multi-channel view of customers, leads, and hand raisers. This shift in digital strategy creates a privacy-compliant framework to preemptively prepare TMNA, along with its dealer associations and private distributors, for the evolving digital landscape while enabling the Toyota and Lexus brands to build more meaningful relationships with customers in a connected environment.

“We leveraged Acxiom’s experience to create a consolidated database to power our data-driven marketing strategies,” said Lisa Materazzo, Group Vice President, Toyota Marketing at Toyota Motor North America. “We are pleased to have built this platform solution with a partner that understood the need to safeguard our proprietary customer data as well as deliver best-in-class experiences with our customers in a privacy-focused manner as they interact with our brands, vehicles, and dealers.”

Traditionally, advertisers have used DMPs for cookie-based audience building, digital media buying, measurement, and personalization to reach the right customer with the right message. In a world without third-party cookie data, marketers must rethink how they can use their DMPs for activation and analytics. Acxiom’s identity management and identity resolution capabilities will provide a holistic view of TMNA customers to deliver to them exceptional experiences. This will play a key role in helping both automotive brands to gain better insights to attract, engage, and retain customers.

“Toyota and Lexus will be able to enhance their customer view and perform advanced analytics to optimize media spend, all while drastically reducing overall data investments downstream,” said John Campos, senior vice president of automotive at Acxiom. “We wanted to provide both brands an innovative way to use flexible data ingestion methods to help the company improve their customer experiences through personalization, relevant advertising, and consistency across channels and devices. This new solution will ready their approach for the future.”

Acxiom and Toyota will hold a joint presentation at Reuters Events Automotive 2021 on October 22 to discuss this new solution. For more information about the event or Acxiom’s innovative solution, please visit: www.acxiom.com/auto.

