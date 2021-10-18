WiteSand and CANCOM Team to Enhance Enterprise Campus Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiteSand, the company delivering plug and play simplicity to wired and wireless enterprise networking, today announced a global reseller partnership with CANCOM, a global Digital Transformation Partner.

With over 4,000 employees across Europe and the U.S., CANCOM delivers an extensive suite of IT services that help organizations navigate the digital future, tackle the challenges of complex enterprise IT problems and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. Key solution offerings include Hybrid IT, Enterprise Workplace and Cybersecurity, among others.

CANCOM will offer WiteSand’s full suite of cloud-delivered services to help its customers navigate post-pandemic enterprise workplace requirements and transform network infrastructure to support the future of work. WiteSand’s solutions are designed to simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of enterprise campus networks.

WiteSand is the industry’s first cloud-native, multi-tenant solution that provides asset discovery, network access control (NAC), wired and wireless provisioning, monitoring, and flow analytics. It provides the simplicity of plug and play wired and wireless networking, and increases network security with zero trust network access. Being vendor and platform agnostic, it will support CANCOM customers’ existing hardware, bringing networking to the cloud without costly hardware replacements. The offering will manage CANCOM’s customers’ global networks, across offices, campuses, retail, clinics, factories, and any other site. It supports all customer environments, whether brownfield or greenfield, with single vendor or multi-vendor networks of hardware switches and access points.

“WiteSand provides an easy way for our customers to take control over their networking infrastructure in the cloud,” said Alex Lindsay, SVP, CANCOM. “Installing it is fast and painless, and we can offer exactly the right mix of services because of its flexible model. We look forward to collaborating with WiteSand to support many of our customers in transforming their enterprise campus networking to more flexibly support business and employee needs.”

“With CANCOM, enterprises have a trusted partner with decades of experience handling the complexities of enterprise IT,” said Sean Stanton, Vice President of Sales, WiteSand. “We are excited to work with CANCOM to help its customers add the agility of the cloud and AI, to realize the promises of the digital future.”

WiteSand is working with partners to deliver to end customers a suite of tools that are platform-agnostic, work in any environment, and aren’t tied to any single vendor. Learn more about WiteSand’s partnership program by visiting: https://witesand.io/partners/

About WiteSand

Founded in 2019, WiteSand delivers plug and play simplicity to wired and wireless networking, and peace of mind with zero trust network access. Enterprise network managers gain an integrated portal in the cloud leveraging the latest advances in AI/ML to provision, monitor, analyze, and secure access to their global networks. Any switch and any access point from any vendor. Any employee, any guest, and any IoT device. Anywhere.

For more information, visit www.witesand.io

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. We support our customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as an holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we provide an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.

The worldwide more than 4,000 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Slovakia, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Rüdiger Rath (COO) and, Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of around 1.7 billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and MDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).