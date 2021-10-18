Fujairah-based Rumailah Farms Partners up With the Luxury Destination Miramar Al Aqah Resort

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rumailah Farms, the Fujairah-based enterprise committed to providing the UAE's east coast with access to high quality, nutritious, and delicious dairy products, and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort, one of Fujairah's favored premium luxury hotel destinations, signed a new partnership to take the market by storm. During the elegant partnership ceremony between Rumailah Farms and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort on September 30, it was agreed upon for the former to supply the resort with its luscious dairy products.

Following the successful partnership between Rumailah Farms and other local resorts including Address Hotel + Resorts and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort, the General Manager of Rumailah Farms Abdullah Taleb highlights the significance of these new partnerships saying: “Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort is yet another reputable establishment that we've had the pleasure of expanding our network to. The value of establishing strong bonds with local businesses is of the utmost importance to us.”

“We realize that creating sustainable and beneficial supply chains empower all of the stakeholders, including suppliers, vendors, and consumers. We are driven to provide as many establishments access to our high grade, premium product.”

A major player in the B2B market

The above-mentioned alliance expands Rumailah Farms’ B2B reach, and increases the region's capabilities as far as sustainability and food development. Besides the fact that the company’s products are sold widely across Fujairah via supermarkets and coffee shops, such partnerships establish the company as a major player in the B2B market.

A customary ceremony

The official signing ceremony between the two companies took place on September 30 at the farm facilities where the representatives from the premium hotel and dairy farm met so as to launch the new partnership. The signing ceremony has turned into a customary occurrence for all new alliances.

An interplay of cultures

Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort, which is located between the glistering Indian Ocean and the knolls of the Hajar Mountains, enchants its visitors with satisfying experiences, exclusive entertainment services, indulgent palaces, and succulent flavors. The luxury resort is embellished with the interplay of Arabic, Moroccan and Oriental cultures.