NantHealth Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Across the Healthcare Continuum

MORRISVILLE, N.C. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced an agreement with Care Continuity Inc., a leader in network integrity and care navigation across the care continuum. The agreement was formed to improve the management of care logistics for complex, high risk and chronic diseases. The care pathways enabled by this collaboration will support clinicians, patients, and their families across health networks, and help to ensure patients receive equal, high-quality access to treatment. The initial focus is the extension of cancer pathways through Eviti® Connect, then adding other high risk and chronic care pathways through NantHealth’s NaviNet® payer/provider collaboration platform.

Health systems, payers and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) invest significant resources building care delivery networks, yet too often rely on patient/member self-navigation and ad hoc tools to connect the dots across the various access points. This results in poor outcomes, patient attrition, and ultimately, lost market share.

Care Continuity’s cloud-based provider communication and consultation management platform will leverage NantHealth’s Eviti Connect to guide patients through their healthcare plans step by step. Eviti provides data—including evidence-based standards and therapies—that gives payers and providers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value cancer care. Care Continuity will connect patients/members with information that helps them navigate from one step of the treatment to the next. Navigation offerings include:

Emergency Discharge Program: Designed to ensure members visiting the emergency department receive timely care from a physician in the payers’ high quality provider network. Navigators will reach out to targeted patients to offer assistance in scheduling their post-discharge follow-on care.

Designed to ensure members visiting the emergency department receive timely care from a physician in the payers’ high quality provider network. Navigators will reach out to targeted patients to offer assistance in scheduling their post-discharge follow-on care. Inpatient Discharge Services: Designed to ensure that members have all required post discharge follow-on care scheduled prior to discharge, are supported in the transition to post-acute services (e.g., rehab, home care), and are provided with subsequent scheduling of physician appointments and handling of the associated care logistics.

Designed to ensure that members have all required post discharge follow-on care scheduled prior to discharge, are supported in the transition to post-acute services (e.g., rehab, home care), and are provided with subsequent scheduling of physician appointments and handling of the associated care logistics. High Touch Care Management Support: An experienced concierge team provides a high level of support, helping to enroll members in complex care management programs.

An experienced concierge team provides a high level of support, helping to enroll members in complex care management programs. Referrals Workflow: Through more coordinated health networks, primary care givers can refer patients to the highest quality provider in the network and reduce network leakage.

“When it comes to cancer care, there are many overwhelming decision points for the patient and provider,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer at NantHealth. “Health care navigation through our agreement with Care Continuity furthers NantHealth’s commitment to providing our customers with better data and insights while also helping to advocate for equal, quality healthcare for every patient.”

“Patients, when most vulnerable, should not be expected to navigate care on their own,” said Andrew Thorby, Chief Executive Officer at Care Continuity. “We are honored, as a trusted patient advocate, to partner with NantHealth and leverage actionable insights to ensure members get the essential services they need.”

For more information on NantHealth’s collaboration with Care Continuity, visit https://info.nanthealth.com/carecontinuity.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

About Care Continuity, Inc.

Care Continuity is a leader in network integrity solutions that support patient navigation across the care continuum. Proprietary technology connects today’s complex healthcare delivery networks, giving fully staffed Care Concierge teams visibility to coordinate and manage follow-up care. This approach rewards patients with seamless transitions throughout their care journey, while supporting and freeing care teams to work at the top of their license. For more information about Care Continuity Inc., please visit www.carecontinuity.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.