Riveron and HighRadius Form New Alliance to Modernize Finance Processes

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash and Treasury Management software leader, announces a new partnership with Riveron. In becoming an alliance partner, HighRadius recognizes Riveron’s strategic capabilities and shared vision for adding value to clients’ finance organizations and modernizing businesses through automation.

RadiusOne AR Suite, a new turnkey accounts receivable (AR) transformation platform by HighRadius, brings the power of enterprise-leading AI-powered solutions to growing businesses. With streamlined user experience and rapid time-to-value, RadiusOne AR offers its e-Invoicing & Collections App, Cash Reconciliation App, and Credit Risk App to help businesses leverage accounts receivable automation technology to overcome their biggest challenges in working capital optimization.

“Riveron is proud of our partnership with HighRadius, which aligns to our strategy of modernizing finance and our approach anchored to business processes. The alliance offers our clients a combined value allowing them to address complex business needs and transform finance and accounting organizations using technology,” said Brent Fisher, who leads Riveron’s technology enablement practice. “We look forward to helping clients identify ways they can improve their business processes through this important ongoing partnership.”

“RadiusOne AR Suite is built to automate clerical AR processes for mid-sized businesses and reduce the friction for supplier AR teams to digitally collaborate with their buyers and AP teams,” said Alex Vertiz, VP Channels, Mid Market at HighRadius. “This partnership allows Riveron’s customers to unleash their full potential by integrating with market-leading accounts receivable automation solutions from HighRadius.”

Riveron provides a unique blend of industry, finance, and technology expertise to guide clients through their finance transformation journey. With an approach that is anchored first to business processes, Riveron’s technology advisory services ensure future-state processes pair seamlessly with applications that are efficient and user-friendly. Riveron’s strategic direction and implementation guidance enable corporate finance and accounting functions to enhance data analysis and redirect stakeholders’ time toward more valuable endeavors by automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

About Riveron

Riveron, a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology and operations, partners with clients to successfully prepare for and execute change across the entire transaction and business lifecycle. Our unique combination of consulting, public accounting and corporate experience allows us to offer an unprecedented level of understanding and results. Founded in 2006, Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and operates in major markets across the country.

For more information, visit www.riveron.com

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash and treasury with HighRadius. Our customers include PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Sysmex, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices: Pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization and bad-debt reduction, in under six months.

