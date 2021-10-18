Wolfspeed and ZINSIGHT Enhance Efficiency in Fuel Cell Vehicles with Silicon Carbide Technology

DURHAM, N.C. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced that ZINSIGHT Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., an innovator of advanced electric drive systems, will utilize Wolfspeed® 1200V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs in its advanced motor controller for ultra-high-speed air compressors in fuel cell vehicle (FCV) engines.

Consumer demand for zero-emission vehicles such as battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and FCVs is expected to increase over the next decade as automakers and government entities shift focus away from production of internal combustion engine vehicles for a cleaner and more sustainable future. The use of Silicon Carbide in BEVs and FCVs results in significant cost savings, while high-efficiency power modules enable lower energy losses and higher range.

“The air compressor is one of the most critical components in FCV engines, affecting both efficiency and volume,” said Dr. Shi Jingkui, CEO of ZINSIGHT. “We partnered with Wolfspeed to harness its leadership in Silicon Carbide and ensure our technologies deliver best-in-class performance in speed, performance, efficiency, reliability and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).”

Using Wolfspeed’s industry-leading 1200V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs, ZINSIGHT developed an ultra-high-speed motor controller for use in FCV air compressors. The 35kW HS35 solution provides enhanced efficiency and energy production, achieving more precise motor control over the entire FCV speed range.

“This collaboration further diversifies our automotive pipeline as we bring Silicon Carbide technology to fuel cell vehicles,” said Jay Cameron, senior vice president and general manager for Wolfspeed Power. “Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide enables our customers to provide best-in-class efficiency as they help automakers lead the transition to a more sustainable future.”

As a pure-play semiconductor powerhouse, Wolfspeed is leading the industry transition from silicon to Silicon Carbide in the automotive sector as it transitions away from internal combustion engines.

About ZINSIGHT:

ZINSIGHT focuses on the high-end electrical machine drive and systems based on Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology. Relying on over ten years of industrial experience in design and development with SiC, the company launched the SiCTeX™ series high performance motor drives, which can be widely used in FCV air compressor, micro turbine generator, centrifugal compressor as well as the electrical propulsion system in aircraft and other special purpose vehicles.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

