Genesis Bank Announces Partnership With Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Bank (“Genesis” or the “Bank”), announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (“OCHCC”). The partnership is focused on financial advancement of the Hispanic American community, and includes financial education, assisting low- and moderate-income families, growing small business, internships, and mentorships.

Stephen H. Gordon, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the OCHCC through this important strategic partnership. For over 35 years, the OCHCC has proudly served the Hispanic American business community of Orange County, California, through its broad network of corporate, public, university, nonprofit, and community leaders. With over 30,000 Hispanic-owned businesses located in Orange County, the OCHCC has an extensive track record of supporting the development of local businesses through their broad networking, capital, education, and training programs.”

Mr. Gordon concluded, “Forming this strategic partnership with the OCHCC is a meaningful step toward fulfilling Genesis Bank’s commitment to serving the financial needs of minority-owned small to medium sized businesses, as one of only two diverse, multi-racial Minority Depository Institutions (“MDI”) in the U.S. We look forward to collaborating with the OCHCC team as Genesis Bank delivers its technology enabled banking products, services, solutions, and expertise, to our majority minority business communities.”

Reuben D. Franco, Chief Executive Officer and President of the OCHCC, stated, “We are very excited to partner with Genesis Bank and commend their significant achievements in officially launching and becoming an MDI. We believe the Bank’s diverse, multiracial focus as an MDI distinguishes their commitment to the community from other banking institutions and is a much-needed banking resource to the Orange County Hispanic business community.”

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located primarily in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California, as well as the western portions of the Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino counties). Additionally, Genesis is an MDI, and is only the second diverse, multi-racial MDI in the U.S. The Bank is powered by GenTeckSM, a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class technologies, which are tightly integrated to give clients a seamless, digital first, and transparent experience. The Bank’s products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management services and solutions. Genesis Bank is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and can be found online at www.mygenesisbank.com. Genesis is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was established in 1986, in Santa Ana, California, to serve the Hispanic business community of Orange County, with focuses on Advocacy, Economic Development, and Education. It is the mission of the OCHCC to represent the interests of and provide access to Orange County’s 30,000 Hispanic-owned businesses. The OCHCC also supports the development of these businesses by providing opportunities for networking, legislative advocacy, access to capital, education, and training programs. The goals for the OCHCC include promoting economic programs to strengthen and expand the income potential of Hispanic businesses within the trade arena, to create a better image, understanding, and appreciation of the importance of the Hispanic Market, and participate as partners in support of civic, social, cultural, and legislative programs which are designed to enhance the quality of life of the Hispanic community.