VisualDx Announces Collaboration with Janssen to Pilot New API and Bring Equitable AI to the Point of Care

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisualDx, a global leader in web-based clinical decision support (CDS), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson. Through this collaboration, the Research & Development data science team at Janssen will leverage the VisualDx application programming interface (API) as a beta partner and the new interface will enable provider organizations and other healthcare technology companies to bring VisualDx’s industry-defining CDS into third-party applications to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve health outcomes, particularly for traditionally marginalized patient populations. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

For more than 20 years, VisualDx has focused on building solutions that reduce racial and other forms of bias in the clinical decision-making process. As a result, VisualDx maintains hundreds of thousands of professional diagnostic medical images in its collection, with more than one-third of those images in pigmented skin. The VisualDx API will enable end users to assess skin disorders from images, assisted by VisualDx’s AI, which is scientifically proven to analyze from light to dark skin images, with the same degree of accuracy.

“The medical community is finally reckoning with its history of racism and underrepresentation of people of color in clinical training,” said Dr. Art Papier, CEO and co-founder at VisualDx. “VisualDx technology can help reverse that narrative by bringing expertise on skin of color to providers of all specialties. We’re thrilled to have a global leader in medicine help us in our efforts to validate our API, be a strategic partner in research and to place our platform into the hands of even more clinicians for the benefit of patients around the world.”

