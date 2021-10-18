INNIO Jenbacher is Offering Off-Grid Solutions to Help Drive the Transformation to Electromobility

JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNIO* Jenbacher* is offering gas engine solutions to help accelerate the ramp up of off-grid power charging for electric vehicles. Starting with natural gas, Jenbacher gas engines can be converted to hydrogen operation once hydrogen experiences increased economic availability.

A huge portion of global greenhouse gas emissions is caused by transport activities. To significantly reduce greenhouse emissions, it is necessary to drive the transformation towards e-mobility and this requires the development of a widespread and powerful charging infrastructure.

In order to foster the common goal of sustainable mobility, INNIO Jenbacher cooperates with L-Charge and supplies a Jenbacher J312 gas engine (600 kW). This engine will be the core of the solution L-Charge Stationary – a stationary mini-power station for fast charging of EV.

”To accelerate the ramp up of EV we are actively working on the creation of charging stations operating on natural gas and hydrogen. INNIO Jenbacher is a leading provider of gas engines solutions, distinguished by the efficiency and high fuel flexibility of its products and has just recently launched the first ‘Ready for H2’ product portfolio. We hope that the testing will be successful and intend to purchase many more Jenbacher gas engines for EV stationary charging stations.” – Dmitry Lashin, General Director of L-Charge.

“We are pleased to be working with L-Charge on this innovative approach to providing off-the-grid power charging. INNIO is a shaper of the energy transition. Jenbacher gas engines offer affordable, reliable, and sustainable decentralized power solutions that can help build off-grid power charging for electric vehicles. Our technology provides the power where it is needed, directly at the point of use. And, with our ‘Ready for H2’ product portfolio, L-Charge is investing in our future-proofed technology that operates with natural gas today while having the option to convert to hydrogen when the supply becomes more readily available.” - Leon van Vuuren, Vice President Global Regions of INNIO Jenbacher.

*Indicates a trademark.

About L-Charge

L-Charge is a Russian-American EV charger manufacturer, providing rapidly scalable off-grid ultra-fast chargers powered by clean fuels. The innovative EV charger is offered in two variants: stationary and mobile. The stationary version can be installed in any location – supermarkets, hotels, roads, traditional petrol stations, etc. The mobile version is an on-wheel unit that can move around a city and charge EVs. In July, the first mobile EV charger by L-Charge starts to patrol Moscow city streets, providing on-demand charging service to electric vehicles. Nearest plans to build 4–5 EV charging units to launch them as a mobile charger in Paris, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam and London.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.