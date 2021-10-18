Petroleum Service Corporation Selects OneStream Software to Unify Complex Financial Operations in the Cloud

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petroleum Service Corporation (PSC), the North American leader in product handling, site logistics and sustainability services for the petrochemical and refining industries, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software to streamline and unify the company’s finance operations.

After a thorough evaluation process, OneStream was ultimately selected for its comprehensive platform and commitment to customer success. PSC will replace Excel with OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform to unify their financial processes across planning, reporting and account reconciliations.

“ Selecting OneStream was based on a valued partnership, building a solution that will modernize our complex financial processes across PSC in a single, unified platform,” said Lynn Nazareth, CFO at PSC. “ OneStream’s Extensible Dimensionality® will allow us to derive key insights across multiple lines of business with the flexibility to scale as the company continues to grow, while the seamless integration with ADP and NetSuite allows for a single source of truth for data across the enterprise.”

PSC has chosen OneStream Diamond Level Partner and global digital consultancy Perficient as their implementation partner. Phase One of the project will include workforce planning and reporting, focusing on a direct connection to NetSuite and integration to ADP. Phase Two will include a roll-out of additional planning and reporting capabilities and solutions, along with account reconciliations. Following Phase Two, PSC will explore utilizing OneStream for account reconciliations as well as close management and consolidations. “ Perficient is proud to be selected as PSC’s implementation partner to help transform their financial processes. Together we will build an enduring solution that will evolve as PSC grows, leveraging modern tools and technologies to drive success for their customers,” said Charles Ramirez, CPM Practice Director at Perficient.

“ We are honored to be chosen by PSC as a trusted partner to modernize their financial processes,” said Mark Ardis, Named Account Manager at OneStream. “ OneStream’s platform capabilities proved to be the best fit to meet PSC’s needs as they digitally transform, with the OneStream MarketPlace offering solutions for PSC to expand their use of the platform into people planning, capital planning, task manager and parcel services to provide innovative insights across the enterprise as the company continues to grow.”

About Petroleum Service Corporation

For nearly 70 years, Petroleum Service Corporation has been committed to safely and efficiently meeting the product handling and site logistics needs of top-tier companies in the refining, chemical, and marine industries. The company's 3,500+ employees serve at more than 125 refineries, terminals and chemical plants across the U.S., providing expertise in tankering barges, operating terminals and docks, railcar repair and switching, warehousing, and loading/unloading of railcars and trucks with a variety of oil products, plastics and chemicals. PSC also offers an array of sustainability and vacuum truck services to support plastics producers with Operation Clean Sweep compliance and the circular economy.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and 900 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.