AnHeart Therapeutics Launches Study to Evaluate AXL inhibitor AB-329 in Metastatic Breast Cancer

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapies, today announced sponsored research to evaluate AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer. The coprimary investigators of the study are Jangsoon Lee, Ph.D., and Naoto Ueno, M.D., both of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In breast cancer, AXL expression independently predicts poor overall patient survival. Activation of AXL kinase activity or overexpression of AXL is associated with drug resistance in multiple cancers.

“We are excited to launch this study to evaluate AXL inhibitor AB-329 in metastatic breast cancer, an area of significant unmet medical need,” said Bing Yan, M.D., MBA​, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, AnHeart. “Metastatic breast cancer (mBC) has limited therapeutic regimens. Although long-term survival rates for patients with mBC have improved, toxicity and resistance to conventional treatment remain major clinical problems for mBC.”

“We look forward to this study as it will enable us to identify molecules and chemotherapy agents to enhance the anti-tumor and anti-metastatic efficacy of our investigational candidate AB-329 in AXL-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer,” said Jerry Junyuan Wang, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of AnHeart. “The results will allow us to propose new treatment options with AB-329 for future clinical trials. There is an urgent unmet medical need to advance new therapeutic strategies for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and inflammatory breast cancer.”

AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”) is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision oncology therapeutics. Its lead candidate, taletrectinib, is a next-generation ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials in first-line and second-line ROS1 fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK fusion positive solid tumors. The Company’s pipeline also includes AB-218, an IDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials for lower grade glioma, cholangiocarcinoma, AML and other tumors and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapies in NSCLC, ovarian cancer and breast cancers. AnHeart is developing a broad pipeline of next-generation precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical need. The Company has offices in New York, Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.anhearttherapeutics.com.