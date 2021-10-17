Rio Tinto announces $12 million dollar Telethon partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia--()--Rio Tinto has announced a new three-year partnership with Telethon aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of children in Western Australia.

The partnership, which follows a $4 million donation in 2020, starts with a new $4 million donation delivered over this Telethon weekend and continues with $4 million each year to 2023,to support further research into mental health and juvenile diabetes.

This year, Rio Tinto’s $4 million donation will be distributed between three important health initiatives, The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre, Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute, and The Telethon Trust.

The donation to The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre will support critical research into Type One diabetes to improve the lives of those living with the condition, the effects of which last long beyond childhood.

Funding delivered to Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute over the next three years will enable Embrace to grow ‘big ideas’ and provide seed funding to build the state’s first research centre devoted to the mental health of children and young people.

The partnership will also deliver vital funds to the Telethon Trust, which distributes grants annually to a range of not for profit organisations that help transform the lives of WA children.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, Simon Trott said, “Rio Tinto is delighted to be partnering with Telethon to help deliver critical research and initiatives that will improve the wellbeing of kids all across the state.

“Telethon is an iconic Western Australian charity event and Rio Tinto and its entire workforce is really proud to support this wonderful cause.

“We’re proud that this donation will help important children’s charities and amazing medical research into diabetes and mental health for our young people.”

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412

Jamie Macdonald
M +61 467 725 517

Kate Barcham
M +61 438 990 238

Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Pilbara

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412

Jamie Macdonald
M +61 467 725 517

Kate Barcham
M +61 438 990 238

Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Pilbara