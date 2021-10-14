Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to TUI Travel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to TUI Travel. This Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1B engines is part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of this Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to TUI Travel, and we look forward to continuing to grow our long-term relationship with the TUI Travel team,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.