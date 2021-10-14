VAH Leases Two Airbus A330-300 Aircraft to iFly Airlines

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (VAH) announced today that it has come to an agreement with a new customer, iFly Airlines, who are a well-known Russian airline, for the long-term lease of two (2) Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The aircraft are expected to be delivered in September 2022 and March 2023 and will go directly into flight service with iFly without the need for any re-configuration.

“We’re pleased to welcome iFly as a new customer and provide them with the aircraft they need to grow their business. These long-term agreements are further evidence of the versatility and resilience of the A330 asset type,” said Mike Lungariello, President and CEO of VAH. “This is an exciting partnership for VAH as we work to be a leading provider of aircraft and capital solutions to the aviation industry.”

Andrew Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, added that “We look forward to a long and successful relationship with iFly as we continue to broaden our customer base, offering long term leasing solutions to airline customers worldwide.”

“We are excited for the delivery of our two new aircraft and thank VAH for supporting the expansion of our fleet, which is critical to supporting our customers as air travel increases,” said Kirill Romanovsky, General Director at iFly. “With this expansion, we’ll be able to provide even more customers with the comfortable, safe and reliable experience they’ve come to expect from iFly as they hit the skies to their favorite destinations.”

About VAH:

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company based in Ireland. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft.

The Company has a global customer base of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that, besides iFly, also includes Alitalia, Air France, AirBridgeCargo, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.