APOLLO Insurance Partners With Finaeo Inc. to Empower Brokers and Consumers With Digital Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Finaeo Inc., Canada’s largest broker-focused life insurance marketplace, to offer insurance brokers and their clients across Canada access to their mutual suites of products.

Insurance brokers partnered with either APOLLO or Finaeo are now able to access both APOLLO’s suite of hundreds of small business and personal lines insurance products, as well as Finaeo’s suite of digital life and health insurance products, enabling them to spend less time on paperwork and more time building relationships.

Canadian insurance brokers are able to access all of the products on the APOLLO broker portal by registering for free. Brokerages partnered with APOLLO are also able to white label this and other products to sell directly from their brokerage website in an eCommerce environment.

“APOLLO and Finaeo share a common goal of making it easier for people to transact insurance,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “We are very excited for what this partnership can do to move that goal forward.”

“We are proud to join forces with APOLLO and provide insurance brokers with the game-changing and innovative technology solutions. Together we will help brokers to digitize their practice, understand and manage clients’ needs and then easily move into the buying process,” - says Aly Dhalla, CEO/Co-Founder at Finaeo.

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

Finaeo is on a mission to build the digital fabric, to connect and power life and health insurance, globally. Finaeo’s digital marketplace empowers independent life/health insurance brokers to increase efficiency and take clients from prospect-to-policy.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Finaeo

Finaeo is an insurance technology company that connects independent life and health insurance brokers with prospects and policyholders through a digital ecosystem. From its roots in Canada, the company now serves customers in the United States. Finaeo’s mission is to globally build the digital fabric to connect and power life and health insurance. With Finaeo Marketplace’s integration of more products and services, brokers will reduce redundant work, and consumers will benefit from a more personable experience.

Finaeo’s tools provide brokers with the ability to:

Run products comparison and generate quotes in a matter of minutes, and start the checkout process.

Digitally onboard customers through customizable fact-find questionnaires.

Invite clients to the self-on board through a broker-branded white-labeled client portal.

Generate more leads with the broker landing pages and contact capturing forms.

Easily manage contacts, store documents and create notes.

Create teams and seamlessly share contacts with other insurance brokers in your firm.

Availability of the APOLLO Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the APOLLO Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.