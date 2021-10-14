Zimperium Partners with PCI Security Standards Council to Improve Payment Security

DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium, a global leader in mobile security, today announced it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization. Zimperium will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide on mobile apps and devices. It will also leverage its industry-leading threat research and advanced technology to help evolve requirements and drive the adoption of PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting, and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, Zimperium adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Zimperium will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“At Zimperium, our mission is to secure all our digital lives on mobile. Our unified platform leverages machine learning-based protection to secure mobile devices and applications -- both of which are key to not just digital payments but e-commerce globally,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium “Joining the PCI Security Standards Council as a Participating Organization aligns with our overall vision. We are committed to raising awareness about risks impacting mobile and helping the adoption of necessary data security standards for safe payments worldwide.”

Further details about Zimperium’s mobile security platform can be found here.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

About Zimperium

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS, and Chromebook threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium provides protection against the device, network, phishing, and malicious app attacks. Join the mobile security conversation with us @ZIMPERIUM or follow us on LinkedIn.