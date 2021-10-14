Alacriti and Alkami Announce Partnership to Bring Unified Money Movement Services to Credit Unions and Banks

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments and money movement solutions, has partnered with leading digital banking solutions provider Alkami to deliver modern, frictionless digital payments and money movement services to credit unions and banks. Through this strategic partnership, Alacriti has integrated its Loan Payment platform, part of Orbipay Unified Money Movement Services, into the Alkami Digital Platform, powering seamless experiences to credit union members and bank customers.

“This partnership brings the power of our highly customizable digital payments and money movement technology to the banking ecosystem through Alkami’s userbase. Together, Alkami and Alacriti will enable banks and credit unions to quickly and seamlessly deliver modern, intuitive digital loan payments across multiple payment channels. Alacriti’s Unified Money Movement Services include: A2A transfers, P2P payments, bill pay, disbursements, and real-time payments,” stated Manish Gurukula, Alacriti CEO.

Alkami’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Sales Officer Stephen Bohanon said, “We’re excited to offer Alacriti’s Orbipay Loan Payment Services to our new and existing banking and credit union customers. In addition, Alacriti’s real-time money movement platform is fully integrated with the Alkami Platform, enabling a fast, cost-effective path to delivery and a future-proof foundation for innovation. This partnership further supports our focus on accelerating digital transformation to drive growth for our client community.”

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti’s array of solutions allow clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today’s users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

To learn more about Alacriti or to request a demo, visit alacriti.com

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 260 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

To learn more about Alkami or to request a demo, visit alkami.com.