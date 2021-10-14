University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies Teams Up With Circuit Stream to Offer XR Courses

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circuit Stream, an online provider of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) courses, and the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies (UofT SCS) announce an partnership that brings AR/VR development courses to Ontario. The collaboration marks the first time courses for developing immersive technology are available from a post-secondary institution in the province.

The XR (encompassing both AR/VR) industry is forecasted to grow by 25.13% in 2021 and reach $296.9 billion in global market size by 2024. Education opportunities will help meet industry growth and prepare students for the demands of the field.

The new UofT SCS XR Development with Unity program will offer Circuit Stream’s XR courses as part of the School of Continuing Studies. Throughout the course, students will gain practical experience with the Unity 3D platform by building seven XR projects.

When completed, students will earn a Certificate of Completion from the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, an XR Developer digital badge from Circuit Stream, and have the opportunity to earn a Certificate from Unity.

The partnership offers students three separate courses:

XR Development : A 10-week live online course that provides an introduction to the fundamentals of creating XR applications with Unity.

: A 10-week live online course that provides an introduction to the fundamentals of creating XR applications with Unity. XR Design : A 10-week live online course that explores the best practices to design and prototype intuitive, usable, and human-centered experiences for XR.

: A 10-week live online course that explores the best practices to design and prototype intuitive, usable, and human-centered experiences for XR. C# Scripting: A 4-week course that teaches C#, the core programming language of Unity.

The courses are beginner friendly and no previous experience is required.

“Virtual and augmented reality have captured the imaginations of people around the world. We are excited to partner with the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies and to empower students with skills to create the next generation of VR and AR experiences," says Circuit Stream Co-Founder, Lou Pushelberg.

Students of the XR courses include professionals from companies like Nike, Shopify, Facebook, and Google, and many of Circuit Stream's graduates have transitioned roles to various technology companies.

The next course begins on November 16, 2021, with registration closing on November 8, 2021. Learn more here.

