REVOLVE and Recover™ Launch Sustainable Denim Collection With Lovers and Friends

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fashion retailer REVOLVE has partnered with Recover™, leading producer in recycled cotton fiber, to introduce a sustainable denim collection with REVOLVE-owned brand Lovers and Friends.

Recover™ is an innovative textile fiber producer that has been pioneering sustainable materials and recycling since 1947. The company recycles post-industrial and post-consumer cotton waste, replacing the need to cultivate cotton, dramatically reducing water waste, limiting the use of dyes through its RColorBlend system, and reducing textile landfill waste.

Launched today, the range features 14 styles of jeans, each produced with a minimum of 15% Recover™ recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim.

The pairing of the valuable resources Recover™ provides with Lovers and Friends underscores REVOLVE’s commitment to sustainable fashion, and leading the change towards a more circular, and enduring fashion system.

“REVOLVE has a responsibility to contribute positively to the longevity of our industry and ecosystem, and for us, this process begins at home. We have worked with thousands of brands and suppliers, and Recover™ is unparalleled in its expertise and long-term focus. We are proud to partner with this multigeneration, family-owned business to deliver the strongest messaging and product to our consumers with one of our most recognizable owned brands, Lovers and Friends.” - Michael Mente, Co-CEO and Co-Founder REVOLVE Group.

“It is great to launch this sustainable collection today with such an iconic American brand and denim product. By incorporating Recover´s lowest-impact, highest-quality recycled fiber into the Lovers and Friends denim line we have created a strong collaboration that is helping to bring sustainable fashion closer to the consumer. Recover™ aims to scale its recycled cotton fiber production to help more brands meet their sustainable goals and achieve circular fashion for all.” - Alfredo Ferre, CEO Recover™

Recover™ has already supplied its recycled cotton and cotton blend fibers to illustrious brands such as Wrangler, H&M Group, Tommy Hilfiger, G-Star, The North Face, Billabong and Primark among many others during its rich history.

“Recover™ is building a strong ingredient brand, with the mission to dramatically enhance the environmental value of the garment for the final customer. We’ve taken special care in the way we inform them about the impact of this collection in collaboration with REVOLVE. The hang tag includes a QR code that leads to more information about the environmental savings, such as water, and compares them to day-to-day activities, like the number of showers, to make them more understandable.” – Boris Mercier, Marketing Director Recover™

By adding REVOLVE and Lovers and Friends to its portfolio, Recover™ moves one step closer to achieving its mission of “circular fashion for all”.

Price Range: $128-$158. Available at REVOLVE.com

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets. Recover™ was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Sustainability and Materials categories.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About REVOLVE

REVOLVE is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand and a go-to source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of over 45,000 products. Founded in Los Angeles in 2003 by co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, REVOLVE’s family of brands includes their luxury offering, FWRD.com, and a portfolio of owned brands such as Lovers and Friends, Tularosa, NBD and RAYE. For more information, please visit www.revolve.com, or find us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and Facebook.

About Lovers and Friends

Inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes effortless style and wearability, creating a signature sexy-meets-chic look with a California-cool sensibility. Lovers and Friends is designed for the girl who is a go-getter and fun-seeker. Every trend-inspired outfit is perfectly curated for her event-filled social schedule, whether she's meeting her girls for brunch or jet-setting to another coast. Sometimes sassy, sometimes sweet but always chic - she is both a LOVER and a FRIEND.