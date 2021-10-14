AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) (ZEP-RE) (Kenya). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company’s risk-adjusted capitalisation benefits from a relatively prudent asset allocation and low underwriting leverage. The ratings consider the company’s significant exposure to the high economic, political and financial system risks associated with Kenya and the company’s other important operating markets.

ZEP-RE has a track record of strong operating performance over the longer term, despite challenging market conditions, evidenced by its 10-year (2011-2020) weighted average return on equity (ROE) of 10.6%. AM Best notes that ROE should be viewed in the context of ZEP-RE’s reporting currency, the U.S. dollar, which somewhat limits the impact of the high local inflation on the company’s reported net income. The company’s underwriting performance has deteriorated in recent years, translating in a three-year (2018-2020) weighted average combined ratio of 100.7% (compared with a 10-year weighted average of 95.6%). As a result, management took a number of corrective actions to improve technical profitability, which should support strong operating performance over the underwriting cycle.

ZEP-RE operates as a composite reinsurer across Africa, with a focus on East African markets. The company’s competitive position benefits from mandatory cessions in a number of sub-Saharan African states.

