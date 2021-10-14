Dwight Capital Closes Q3 2021 with $171.7 MM in Seniors & Healthcare Financings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dwight Capital financed $171.7 MM in seniors and healthcare financings during Q3 2021. Featured among these transactions are bridge loans for Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center and a Skilled Nursing Facility (“SNF”) portfolio in Wisconsin.

Dwight closed a $23.25 MM bridge acquisition loan for Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 272-bed SNF located in Peckville, PA. Its services include short- and long-term care, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and recreational activities. Lackawanna’s amenities feature a beauty salon/barber shop and library for its residents. Managing Principal, Adam Sasouness, originated this transaction.

Managing Director, Adam Offman, originated a $22.2 MM bridge refinance loan for a portfolio of three SNFs located across Wisconsin: Edenbrook of Oshkosh, Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids, Edenbrook of Edina. Together, the facilities are comprised of 285 beds across a total of 10 acres. Each facility features beauty salons, customizable menus, outdoor courtyards and patios, and physician services.

Dwight also provided financing for these senior living communities in Q2 2021:

$17.1 MM bridge acquisition loan for Kenilworth & Pigeon Forge Rehabilitation, two SNFs with a total of 224 beds located in Sebring, FL and Pigeon Forge, TN.

$16 MM HUD 232/223(f) refinance for Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit, a 174-bed ALF/SNF located in Beloit, WI.

$10.4 MM bridge acquisition loan for Lansdowne Village, a 145-bed SNF located in St. Louis, MO.

$8.9 MM bridge acquisition loan for Canal Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 119-unit SNF located in Akron, OH.

$7.4 MM bridge acquisition loan for Tudor Heights & Weinberg Park, a 68-bed AL and Memory Care Facility and a 36-bed ALF located in Baltimore, MD.

$5 MM HUD 232/223(a)(7) loan for Wisteria Gardens, a 60-bed ALF/SNF located in Pearl, MS.

$4.75 MM bridge refinance for Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 108-bed SNF located in Windsor, CT.

About Dwight Capital

Dwight Capital LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as FHA/HUD, Bridge, and Mezzanine Financing as well as Preferred Equity for both stabilized and new-construction properties. Dwight Capital is also one of the largest FHA/HUD lenders for multifamily and healthcare properties in the United States and services in excess of $8.5 billion of commercial real estate loans.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com