Sentar Wins Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Enterprise Personnel Systems Engineering (EPSE) Multiple-Award Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, announced today the award of the NIWC PAC Enterprise Personnel Systems Engineering (EPSE) Multiple-Award Contract. Sentar will compete for task orders through 2031 if all options are exercised.

The scope of this effort is to obtain systems engineering, software engineering, and life-cycle support for developing and sustaining business systems and enterprise information systems for Navy, DoD, Foreign Military Sales, and Federal agencies. Services needed include but are not limited to: designing, developing, testing, implementing, sustaining, maintaining, and system hosting.

“We’re proud to continue working with NIWC Pacific in protecting our nation’s critical systems,” said April Nadeau, Senior VP of DoD Programs. “This award is the latest recognition of the value Sentar is providing to our Navy clients in solving problems related to the convergence of cybersecurity, intelligence, data analytics, and systems engineering.”

Work under the EPSE contract will be conducted in San Diego, CA.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.