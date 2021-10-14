Fresenius Kabi USA and Phlow Corp. Announce Alliance to Enhance the Supply of Essential Medicines for U.S. Patients

RICHMOND, Va. and LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi USA, a healthcare company that specializes in life-saving medicines and technologies, and Phlow Corp. (Phlow), a public benefit essential medicines solutions provider, today announced an alliance to reliably supply high-quality essential medicines utilizing advanced manufacturing processes based in the USA. Essential medicines, as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, are priority medications that are necessary to sustain the health of the American population or are medically necessary to have available at all times.

The parties will work together to supply private-labelled products specifically for hospitals that are part of the Children’s Hospital Coalition: Powered By Phlow (www.childrenshospitalcoalition.org) and to co-develop and manufacture novel pharmaceutical products. Phlow and Fresenius Kabi USA have also agreed to work together to make essential medicines rapidly available in the event of a public health emergency by being prepared to rapidly convert into finished drug products the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are stored in Phlow’s Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIRTM). This alliance is designed to help resolve drug shortages and ensure that Americans have an uninterrupted supply of critical essential medicines at all times, including in the event of a crisis such as a future pandemic, natural disaster, or trade dispute when our domestic supply chain is most vulnerable.

“We are thrilled to enter into a broad strategic alliance with Fresenius Kabi USA for this critical work of reliably supplying high-quality U.S. - based essential medicines,” said Eric Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Phlow. “At Phlow, we are dedicated to advancing essential medicine solutions to ensure that no patient, especially a child, ever has to be told that a critical medicine is unavailable because of a drug shortage or other supply chain disruption."

Children’s hospitals serve an especially vulnerable population. Phlow and Fresenius Kabi USA will produce a range of private-labeled essential medicines specifically for pediatric patients. Children’s hospitals often must prepare their own medicines, which includes reformulating adult doses to meet the unique needs of children. If certain adult medicines are in short supply during a public health crisis, children’s hospitals may struggle to access needed medicines, forcing patients onto alternative therapies or delaying needed treatments. Fresenius Kabi and Phlow intend to address this need by producing a reliable supply of ready-to-administer medicines in dosage forms appropriate for children.

“Our collaboration with Phlow will further advance our efforts to make essential injectable medicines more accessible to more U.S. patients,” said John Ducker, President and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA. “Fresenius Kabi has built one of the largest sterile injectable manufacturing networks in America, and we will more than double our capacity in the next few years to support America’s efforts to strengthen its domestic pharmaceutical supply chain. We look forward to working with Phlow, who is also committed to this mission as well as to bringing production of APIs back to the U.S. Fresenius Kabi’s expertise in developing, filling, and finishing injected and infused medicines, combined with Phlow’s support for the domestic production of APIs, provides the type of powerful solution needed to strengthen America’s supply chain of care.”

About Fresenius Kabi USA

Fresenius Kabi USA (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global healthcare company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company is based in Lake Zurich, Illinois. To learn about career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi USA, visit us at https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us. To learn more about Fresenius Kabi USA and its capabilities in U.S. pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and distribution, please click here.

About Phlow

Phlow Corp. (www.Phlow-usa.com) is a trailblazing company impacting essential medicines. The company is reimagining essential medicines from start to finish through the use of flow chemistry and other advanced processes in development and manufacturing. Everything Phlow does is designed to promote access to affordable, high-quality essential medicines for all Americans. Phlow is working to provide a solution to the broken supply chain for essential medicines by establishing a resilient end-to-end solution that is US-based, comprehensive, and fully integrated. Supported by an industry-leading team, experienced strategic partners, and established relationships at the policy, regulatory, and federal levels, Phlow will manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished pharmaceutical products domestically for essential medicines critical to the nation’s healthcare. Through the use of continuous-flow processes and other green chemistry approaches, Phlow is able to reduce costs and waste, improve quality and yield, and offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to batch manufacturing. To learn about career opportunities at Phlow, visit us at https://www.phlow-usa.com/careers/.