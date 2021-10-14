Heritage Cannabis and Opticann Announce Exclusive Partnership with C.A.R.P

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership between its subsidiary Opticann and C.A.R.P. (formerly the Canadian Association of Retired Persons), Canada’s largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age.

In conjunction with the partnership, C.A.R.P, ZoomerMedia Limited and Opticann will be creating tailored education for the 320,000+ C.A.R.P. members through C.A.R.P. affiliate ZoomerMedia’s TV, radio, print, and digital channels including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

Opticann will carry the trusted C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal and C.A.R.P. members will receive an exclusive 15 percent discount when they purchase any of the following Opticann CB4 medical cannabis products:

CB4 Relief: Oral CBD Capsules with VESIsorb ® Technology

Technology CB4 Relief-T: Oral CBD and THC Capsules with VESIsorb ® Technology

Technology CB4 Relief Deep Rub Gel

CB4 Derma Topical

CB4 Clear Face Gel

CB4 Control: CBD/CBDA Rapid Acting Sublingual Filmstrip with Versafilm® technology from IntelGenx

C.A.R.P. patients must register at Opticann.ca with a medical document to receive the discount on the purchase of these products.

“Understanding the utility of medical cannabis is increasingly important to older Canadians for the treatment of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety and lack of sleep. These new products especially play a role in displacing less-desirable drugs that may come with complications and side effects. As this new therapeutic industry blossoms in Canada, misleading information can be very detrimental to patients’ health and well-being, as is self-medication through the recreational system. After surveying the market carefully, we can confidently recommend Opticann’s highly professional evidence-based research approach in developing unique and highly effective CB4 medical products that are convenient and safe,” said C.A.R.P. President and ZoomerMedia Founder, Moses Znaimer.

“This exciting new partnership with C.A.R.P., an organization dedicated to improving the lives of mature Canadians, will educate people on scientific research and the role of cannabinoids in treating serious and chronic healthcare conditions. We know the C.A.R.P. demographic is a large and highly engaged group and this relationship will let us speak to them directly about our highly effective and scientifically tested medical cannabis products,” commented Umar Syed, President of the Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis.

In consideration for this partnership, Opticann-Heritage will pay ZoomerMedia cash and a portion in Heritage equity at $0.10 per share over a 2 year period.

About Opticann

Opticann’s suite of CB4 medical cannabis products are based on trusted pharmaceutical technology platforms that are optimized for the effective delivery of cannabinoids – for maximum effect and to minimize unwanted effects.

Opticann products are based on innovative pharmaceutical technology that deliver the best results consistently, safely, and in convenient dosage forms (capsules, sublingual filmstrips, and topicals). These dosage forms are tested and optimized to deliver active ingredients for effective results. Opticann products also contain the highest quality ingredients and are thoroughly quality tested for consistency.

About Heritage

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood, CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the US.

About C.A.R.P.

C.A.R.P. is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for freedom from ageism, financial security, and improved health care for Canadians As We Age. With over 320,000 members and 27 chapters across Canada, C.A.R.P. (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) plays an active role in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older Canadians. C.A.R.P. enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. C.A.R.P. also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited (T: ZUM), founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008 and the leader in speaking to and for the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada. ZoomerMedia’s powerful suite of media channels support C.A.R.P.'s advocacy. Most C.A.R.P. members subscribe to ZOOMER Magazine, watch ZoomerTelevision/ VisionTV, and listen to Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM/ZoomerRadio.ca). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca.

