GCI Selects Vecima’s Entra Solution to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Customers

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications company and leader in technology and connectivity, has selected Vecima’s Entra™ solution to deliver multi-gig speed to its fiber customers. GCI will be the first in the state, and among the first in the country, to make 2 Gbps service widely available to customers, highlighting its commitment to expand and improve connectivity in Alaska.

Vecima’s Entra 10G EPON and Unified Access portfolio of products enables operators to increase network scalability, performance, and capacity. Selected to power GCI’s AU-Aleutians FTTH (Fiber To The Home) Project, the Entra OLT and SF-4X R-OLT Node allow GCI to expand broadband to the remote Aleutian Islands, and bring easy integration with existing networks and systems.

“We’re excited to work with Vecima in our fiber-fed markets as we transform our network to provide an industry-leading bandwidth offering,” said GCI Vice President of Engineering & Architecture, Victor Esposito. “Vecima’s commitment to Distributed Access Architecture and 10G EPON is a key component to GCI’s ongoing deployment of 2 gig internet speeds to nearly 80 percent of Alaskans, and our path to 10 gig speeds in the next five years.”

“As we looked to provide our customers with access to the highest speeds in the nation, it was important for us to select partners that are as focused as we are. Vecima’s commitment to Fiber PON technologies that will allow GCI to offer 10Gbps to our customers in the future makes them a fantastic partner for Alaska. Additionally, due to their support of DOCSIS provisioning, the backbone of our residential cable modem network, customers will have the same great experience regardless of what platform they are on,” said Esposito.

With comprehensive support for DOCSIS provisioning, the Entra OLT and Remote OLT allow for streamlined Fiber-to-the-Home deployments. The Entra Unified Access Controller further simplifies operations in HFC environments with Vecima’s line of Remote MACPHY nodes. “We’re seeing more service providers move toward next-gen access and DAA to simplify the network and deliver an order of magnitude higher bandwidth,” said Ryan Nicometo, SVP & GM of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “All the speed in the world is useless if it’s not easy to provision and simple to deploy. Vecima’s Entra solutions are interoperable with third party consumer premise devices and backend systems to enable easy deployment with existing networks and systems.”

Vecima’s Entra product portfolio is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Further information about the Entra solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access/.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.