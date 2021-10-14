Amazon Air Launches First Air Gateway in Spokane, Washington

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Amazon begins operations at its new air gateway at Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington. This is Amazon Air’s second location in the state. The first flight on Amazon Air’s branded 737 cargo aircraft, operated by Sun Country Airlines, will arrive this evening from Fairbanks International Airport. Service will continue daily.

Amazon Air’s newest gateway will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, Trego-Dugan Aviation. The site will create more than 50 new jobs in the area. People interested in learning more about open positions with Trego-Dugan Aviation may reach out to Kelly LeBlanc at Kelly.LeBlanc@Trego-Dugan.com.

“We are thrilled to expand Amazon Air operations in Spokane to improve capacity for shipment of customer packages in the region,” said Chris Preston, director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations. “Spokane International Airport, the city of Spokane, Spokane County, S3R3 Solutions, and Trego-Dugan Aviation have been excellent partners through this process and we’re looking forward to serving our customers in the Spokane region more efficiently together.”

“The addition of Amazon Air to Spokane is incredibly exciting because it represents enhanced service to the area and demonstrates Amazon’s confidence in our region,” said Spokane County Commissioner, Al French, who is also chair of the public development authority S3R3 Solutions that is responsible for the development of the air cargo facility. “The air gateway will improve service for the people of Spokane and others in the area. I want to congratulate everyone involved in helping make this partnership with Amazon a reality as we welcome Amazon Air to Spokane. Amazon Air joins the other Amazon facilities in the region providing great employment opportunities with benefits to the Spokane community.”

Spokane Airport Board Chair, Ezra Eckhardt, added, “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Amazon Air at their new gateway at Spokane International Airport. This new location will expand Amazon’s presence, not only in Spokane, but in some of the most rural areas in the region. Throughout the last year especially, they’ve focused on getting necessary items to customers quickly and efficiently and we’re honored to be a part of those efforts here in our backyard.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the opening of a second Amazon fulfillment center in the Spokane area last month, and plans to open a delivery station and a sortation center next to the fulfillment center in Airway Heights in 2022. Amazon’s continued investment in the Spokane area will provide more avenues for the company to respond to future network needs, and also bring local economic opportunities. Amazon has created more than 80,000 jobs in Washington, and from 2010-2020, the company invested more than $129 billion in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. As a result of Amazon’s investments in Washington, more than $112 billion has been added into the state GDP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Air to Spokane and look forward to creating new jobs in the months ahead for Spokanites,” said Trego-Dugan Aviation President, Vincent Dugan. “We partner with companies who share our values, and Amazon supports our commitment to hire local people across our operations – we’re excited to continue our partnership with the company in Spokane.”

Photos of Amazon aircrafts can be found here.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.