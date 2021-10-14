DriveWealth Partners with GBM to Close the Wealth Gap and Provide Affordable Access to U.S. Stock Market for New Investors in Mexico

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DriveWealth, LLC, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, today announced a partnership with Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM), the leading investment platform and brokerage firm that is transforming the investing landscape with the mission of democratizing investing in Mexico. Leveraging DriveWealth’s real-time fractional trading technology and API-based brokerage infrastructure, Mexican investors will gain affordable and expanded access to investing in U.S. equities.

Previously, access to U.S. investing was reserved for high net worth individuals in Mexico, with only 298,000 brokerage accounts in Mexico at the end of 2019, according to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). Today, GBM has more than two million accounts. Customers will now be able to invest on a dollar equivalent basis (i.e. fractional shares) through the company’s Trading USA tool powered by DriveWealth, allowing everyday investors to gain access to investing in U.S. securities.

“DriveWealth is on a mission to open the doors for more investors around the world to gain affordable access to the U.S. markets through embedded investing,” said Bob Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth. “Our partnership with GBM will help to remove the traditional barriers to investing in the U.S. markets for the Mexican population and marks an additional milestone for us as we progress our mission to democratize investing for the Latin American region, following our recent partnership with Chilean-based investment platform, Racional.”

“Our clients have consistently vocalized their desire to invest in the U.S. stock market, which previously had been accessible to only the most wealthy Mexican citizens,” said Pedro de Garay, co-CEO of GBM. “Thanks to our partnership with DriveWealth, the U.S. market is now easily accessible to all members of the Mexican population, creating new opportunities for citizens to improve their financial wealth through fractional equities trading.”

