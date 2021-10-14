Kestra Financial Adds Ignite Wealth Planning

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals, today announced the addition of Ignite Wealth Planning.

Launched in 2018, Ignite Wealth Planning is a South Carolina-based wealth management firm led by co-founders Kevin Thomas and Kevin Adleman, and supported by client service specialist Vanessa Gilewicz. The firm seeks to enhance the financial planning experience offered by its financial professionals through dynamic technology, customized strategies, and intentional client collaboration.

“At Ignite Wealth Planning, the quality of our client relationships is far more important than the quantity,” said Thomas. “That’s why we were drawn to Kestra Financial’s selective approach to financial professional partnerships, which enables them to deliver high-touch and personalized service. We’re excited to see how our alignment will help us grow meaningfully and further elevate our value proposition.”

The professionals of Ignite Wealth Planning oversee approximately $82 million in client assets and specialize in helping baby boomers simplify their retirement income strategy by maximizing existing assets and tax savings.

“Ignite Wealth Planning is a highly energetic firm with ambitious goals,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We are confident our sophisticated technology solutions and client-first approach will help them reach these objectives and continue to shake up the financial planning industry.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.