Protective Life Corporation Launches Collaboration with FLY V, Bringing Local Apparel to Protective Stadium and Supporting Birmingham’s Northside Neighborhoods

The BRAVO! Birmingham hat by FLY V is available at Protective Stadium during all 2021 home football games for the UAB Blazers (Photo: Business Wire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to being a good corporate citizen and protecting its communities, Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has launched a collaboration with apparel brand, FLY V, a project that brings local apparel to Protective Stadium, supports a Birmingham Northside small business, and will direct funds back into Northside communities.

Located in the historic district of Downtown Birmingham in the Fountain Heights neighborhood, FLY V is founded and owned by Birmingham’s own Andrew Jones. Entrepreneur and former collegiate athlete, Jones created the FLY V brand to inspire empowerment through positive, stylish apparel for cultural trendsetters. As part of the collaboration with Protective, FLY V has designed and produced a commemorative hat to be sold exclusively in Protective Stadium during all 2021 home football games for The University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.

“The design celebrates and acknowledges the accomplishments of our Birmingham community. Through collaborations like the Protective Stadium hat, our city can keep spreading the magic,” said Andrew Jones, FLY V Founder. “Thanks to Protective Stadium for continuing to protect the magic of Birmingham.”

The hat boldly features “BRAVO! Birmingham” on the front, which stands for “Building Relationships and Valuing Opportunities” with the Protective Stadium logo on the side. A portion of the proceeds will be directed to the Penny Foundation, which will distribute funds through grants to the Northside Communities early in 2022. Protective is matching the Penny Foundation funds up to $5,000.

“Protective is thrilled to be working with FLY V, supporting both a unique and thriving local business and the communities around Protective Stadium,” said Scott Adams, EVP, Corporate Responsibility, Strategy and Innovation at Protective. “We’re committed to protecting good in our communities, and this is just one small way we’re able to do that.”

The company’s Protecting Good initiative was formed following the decision to serve as the naming rights partner for Protective Stadium and showcases community stewardship by supporting the neighborhoods of the Northside Community of Birmingham – where Protective Stadium resides. Through listening efforts in collaboration with the City of Birmingham, Protective learned that advocacy, community programming and community investment were some of the most impactful ways the company could support its neighbors. This focused effort allows the company to create projects to advance these shared goals and positively impact the stadium’s surrounding neighborhoods.

Visit ProtectiveStadium.com to view a schedule of upcoming UAB football games where stadium-goers can purchase a commemorative FLY V hat. To learn more about FLY V, visit FLY-V.com or the showroom store in Fountain Heights at 320 17th St. N.

About Protective Life Corporation

Founded in 1907, Protective Life Corporation (Protective) is on a mission to help more people achieve protection and security in their lives. Across its life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions, the Company helps more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,500 employees put people first and deliver on the Company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities – because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to over $127B in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and supported by its robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, please visit www.protective.com.