First American Docutech Expands Remote Online Notarization Through Partnership with Notarize

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Docutech®, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology for the mortgage industry, and member of the First American family of companies, announced today that lenders using First American Docutech’s Solex® eClosing solution can now provide their customers the convenience and speed of digitally notarizing closing documents from anywhere through a direct integration with Notarize, an innovative leader in remote online notarization (RON).

RON adoption is rapidly accelerating, with Notarize reporting real estate volume growth of 800% since 2019. Through First American Docutech’s partnership with Notarize, signers can now easily connect via any device to a remote online video meeting with a live commissioned notary to notarize documents for a digital mortgage experience that is convenient, compliant and available in nearly all 50 states. The Notarize platform includes enhanced security features, such as forensic software analysis to verify government-issued photo IDs and passports, knowledge-based authentication questions for additional identity verification, and a secure, tamper-proof audit trail.

“At First American Docutech, we are committed to delivering the best possible experience to lenders and their customers by digitizing as much of the mortgage process as possible,” said Emily Shapiro, chief operating officer of First American Docutech. “The partnership with Notarize reflects this commitment and demonstrates how we are making it easy for lenders and settlement providers to close more loans faster.”

With Solex eClosing, lenders can digitize their closing process from initial delivery of the closing document package through settlement and post-closing. Integrated with ConformX, First American Docutech’s dynamic document generation engine, lenders can produce accurate, data-driven electronic documents, including eNotes. Documents are then automatically and digitally delivered via Solex for the borrower to review, eSign and remotely notarize to optimize and expedite the title and settlement process. Once closing is complete, relevant documents can be electronically recorded with the county recorder and then returned to the lender for storage in First American Docutech’s secure eVault, which is integrated with the MERS® eRegistry and eDelivery service.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with First American Docutech, the preeminent leader in digital document generation and eClosing. Together, we are enabling the nation’s leading mortgage originators and settlement agents to deliver a truly digital mortgage experience to meet consumer demand,” said Pat Kinsel, CEO and founder of Notarize. “The combination of our two best-in-class technologies and product and compliance expertise enables borrowers to more fully realize the modern mortgage experience they expect both today and in the future – one that is convenient and secure.”

About First American Docutech

First American Docutech provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. First American Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.firstam.com/docutech or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to enable people to sign and notarize documents online, 24/7 and its software enables consumers, businesses, lenders, and their customers to perform remote transactions. From adopting a child to buying or selling a home or car or making financial plans for the future, Notarize’s trusted products and services are digitizing and rewiring industries to bring trust to life and business’ most important moments and make them more convenient, secure, and verifiable. For more information, please visit notarize.com.