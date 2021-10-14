CyborgTech Announces Investment From Leading WealthTech Developer PureFacts to Expand Award-Winning Robo-Advisory Platform

RED BANK, N.J. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyborgTech today announced an equity investment from PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leading global financial technology company. With its new partners, CyborgTech plans to fuel the rapid development, support exponential growth, and drive innovation of the award-winning advisory platform, Cy.

Launched in 2019, Cy helps financial advisors successfully engage with clients throughout the investment journey, from the first point of contact to onboarding the client, and providing ongoing service. The comprehensive end-to-end wealth management and robo-advisory platform provides proprietary financial planning and client profiling workflows, rate of return and loss simulation/risk tolerance calculations, and an innovative portfolio optimization engine. Cy’s powerful, quantitative engine can screen the full universe of mutual funds, ETFs, UCITs and separately managed accounts to build personalized machine-optimized portfolios that fulfills clients’ loss tolerance and return needs while seeking consistent performance through full market cycles. Cy is flexible and scalable and built to serve asset managers including the leading bond ETF provider, PIMCO.

“This is an exciting milestone for Cy and CyborgTech. Not only are we increasing our capacity for growth, but we are also solidifying our relationship with knowledgeable, experienced technology professionals that share our vision to redefine the investor experience,” says Don Schreiber, Jr., Chief Visionary Officer of CyborgTech. “This partnership bolsters our strategic focus on enhancing the advisor and investor experience and further expanding our position in the WealthTech space.”

"Like PureFacts, CyborgTech is dedicated to improving investor outcomes,” says Robert Madej, PureFacts Founder and CEO. “By joining forces and combining our respective areas of expertise, we can create a unique global wealth tech and financial services platform.”

CyborgTech will leverage PureFacts’ deep product innovation, data aggregation, and AI expertise to expand the enterprise-grade robo-advisory platform that pairs human financial advice with machine optimized portfolios.

About CyborgTech

CyborgTech is a leader in the FinTech space combining a new vision for investing and best-in-class investing technologies. Cy is a robo-advisory platform that pairs human advice with machine optimized portfolios for loss and return. The enterprise grade platform can be white-labeled for broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, and other institutions. For more information visit investwithcy.com.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts is a recognized world leader in revenue management, fee billing and commission calculation software. Ranked a 2020 WealthTech100 Company and Top 15 Canadian Innovator, PureFacts provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Canada, US, UK, Europe, and APAC. The company’s transformational WealthTech solutions use artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate wealth management data aggregation and complex calculations that enables wealth managers to future-proof their businesses and accelerate their growth. For more information visit www.purefacts.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is not an offer to buy or sell any security. There is always the possibility of loss, including the loss of the initial investment. Cy is a proprietary wealth management platform developed by WBI Investments, Inc. (“WBI”) in conjunction with CyborgTech, LLC. It should not be assumed that the future results of any specific investment strategies analyzed by Cy will be profitable or suitable for all investors. Moreover, the analysis provided by the Cy optimization platform analysis may vary with use and time. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. While WBI seeks to manage and monitor risk, there is no way to remove risk. There is no guarantee objectives will be achieved. Additional information about WBI’s advisory operations, services, and fees are in the Form ADV, which is available upon request or on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Consideration for the WealthManagement.com Industry award and FinTech Breakthrough awards are no guarantee of future performance. WBI did not pay a fee but did submit applications for consideration. For more information on the award categories and criteria, visit wealthmanagement.com and fintechbreakthrough.com.