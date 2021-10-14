Tetra Tech Awarded $22.4 Million Task Order under its $169 Million IT Application Development Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded a $22.4 million task order under its $169 million, multiple-award contract to provide information engineering, enterprise architecture, and agile software development services to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). BLS is responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy.

Under this five-year task order, Tetra Tech technology solutions experts will provide the BLS Office of Compensation and Working Conditions full life-cycle software development, database design, and advanced data analytics on a diverse set of employee metrics.

“Tetra Tech has a longstanding partnership with BLS to produce timely, accurate, and relevant economic statistics by designing and deploying IT systems and automated dashboards,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue providing mission-critical support to BLS’s modernization efforts under this contract.”

