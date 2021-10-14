Amobee and Catalina Partner on In-flight Optimization Initiative for CPG Brands; The Richards Group Benefits from Actionable Offline Sales Data Insights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and global leader in advertising technology, and Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to provide advertisers with real-time insights from UPC-level transaction data.

Through this partnership, advertisers will now be able to leverage Amobee’s In-Flight Optimization for CPG brands with insights from Catalina’s real-time Point of Sale (POS) data to analyze current campaign effectiveness, and inform online strategy and campaign optimization.

“In this age of uncertainty and an ever-changing consumer landscape, In-Flight Optimization is more relevant and more powerful than ever before; consumers are still out there, they just may shopping differently than they were pre-pandemic,” says Dini Beretz, Vice President of Business Development at Amobee. “Partnering with Catalina, Amobee can now offer advertisers new levels of insights to make faster, smarter, real-time data-driven decisions.”

The Richards Group Sees Value in Partnership

It is more important than ever for brands to optimize their campaigns in real-time to keep up with rapidly changing consumer shopping behavior in-store.

With Amobee In-Flight Optimization for CPG and insights from Catalina’s real-time POS data, The Richards Group saw a 2:1 return on investment across select brand categories for one of its CPG clients, and a 388% increase in offline conversations in the first month. The agency was able to eliminate costly modeling by directly connecting Catalina’s shopper data to ad campaigns and reach 25 million unique users. The Richards Group anticipates implementing this solution for their CPG clients moving forward.

“CPG advertisers today need access to highly-scaled deterministic data at faster intervals to make data-driven decisions that improve advertising effectiveness and optimize performance,” said Brian Dunphy, Senior Vice President of Catalina’s Strategic Partnerships & Channel Sales. “We’re excited to work with Amobee to uncover new and different ways to help advertisers more accurately measure how Catalina’s real-time offline sales data can improve online performance, and more effectively reach their target customers with consistent engagement.”

“By leveraging Amobee’s advanced In-Flight Optimization solution and Catalina’s real-time Point of Sale (POS) system, our CPG brand partners will be able to better understand consumer purchasing behavior and ultimately provide a more relevant retail experience,” says Mary Price, Media Director at The Richards Group.

About Amobee

Amobee helps brands, agencies, and media companies unify audiences to optimize advertising results across all linear TV, connected TV, digital and social media to drive customer growth. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world’s richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About The Richards Group (www.richards.com)

The Richards Group is a nonprofit-owned, people-run branding agency. Our unique position in the industry allows us to focus on your business, our people, and the communities we serve in ways that other agencies simply can’t. Our fiercely held independence reaps rewards for coworkers and clients: Our people grow and flex and find real satisfaction in their work, while our clients are promised an agency where this work is our absolute focus – as opposed to shops who answer to holding-company hierarchies or the fickle whims of Wall Street.