Rocket Software Acquires Database and Tools Products of Zumasys, Inc.; Companies Partner to Drive Modernization of MultiValue Applications

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software used by the world’s largest public and private sector companies, today announced that it has acquired the database and tools products of Zumasys, Inc., a provider of MultiValue database software also known as PICK®. Rocket will acquire and take on the future innovation of AccuTerm, jBASE, MVConnect, MV Dashboard, and OpenQM. As part of the deal, Zumasys will become Rocket’s first MV Modernization Partner, expanding its practice of acquiring MultiValue independent software vendors (ISVs) to modernize and market their applications.

The acquisition allows Rocket to innovate at scale, not only to protect the investment enterprises have made in MultiValue products but also to future-proof the entire MultiValue ecosystem. Rocket Software will now leverage its large and multinational R&D team to develop and distribute the products as part of Rocket’s Database and Connectivity business unit. The products will be supported by developers, quality assurance engineers, and user experience designers from around the globe, including more than a dozen Zumasys employees who support and maintain these products who will now transition to Rocket.

As Rocket continues to accelerate innovation of MultiValue products and supply the technology, Zumasys will continue to invest in modernizing MultiValue applications, providing both clarity and modernization options for ISVs to increase their market potential and revenue. Zumasys and Rocket will collaborate on other enablement activities, such as developing pre-packaged services.

“Rocket has a reputation for helping our partners and customers drive the best results from the mission-critical technology they already have, which is why we are confident that this acquisition will create greater business value for MultiValue users worldwide,” said Gary Gregory, President of the Rocket DB&C Business Unit. “Today we celebrate a bright future for the MultiValue ecosystem, with Rocket continuing to lead in innovation, Zumasys focusing on helping modernize applications, and a community where all MultiValue developers can learn, interact, share ideas, support each other, and grow.”

With the ongoing drain of seasoned developers and the requirement to onboard developers that are new to MultiValue technology, developer education continues to be top of mind for the MultiValue community. Rocket is committed to addressing this need by adopting an eLearning methodology that will provide on-demand, self-paced courses designed to give new developers a jump start in mastering MultiValue, while providing experienced professionals with the opportunity to catch up on the latest enhancements and best practices.

“We firmly believe that selling our database and tools division to Rocket Software is good for the market,” said Paul Giobbi, president of Zumasys. “As a Rocket MultiValue Modernization Partner, Zumasys can now focus all our energy on helping our clients drive greater value from their MultiValue applications.”

To learn more about Rocket’s MultiValue solutions and how they serve more than three million users globally, visit www.rocketsoftware.com/platforms/multivalue.

Rocket Software empowers organizations to create legendary impact in the world through innovation in legacy technologies. With deep expertise in IBM Z®, IBM Power®, and database and connectivity solutions, Rocket provides solutions that power tens of thousands of global businesses, solving real problems and making real-world impact. Rocket is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

