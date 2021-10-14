Stillwater Medical Center Partners with NextGate and Summit Healthcare to Establish a Unified Patient-Centric Health Record

BRAINTREE, Mass. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Healthcare, the leading provider of healthcare system integration and automation solutions, and NextGate, the global leader in patient identity modernization, announced they have entered into a partnership with Stillwater Medical Center, a large non-profit regional health system serving north central Oklahoma, to provide a simplified and interconnected health record.

To advance its mission in leveraging innovative technology to deliver first-class care, Stillwater Medical Center will implement NextGate’s globally-recognized and market leading Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) platform, with productized connectivity of their Meditech and affiliated EMRs from Summit Healthcare, to effortlessly establish a unified health record across multiple channels of care where individuals are accurately identified and matched to their clinical, financial and lifestyle data.

Real-time access to an individual’s entire health history is crucial to providing highly-coordinated, whole-person care at Stillwater, which serves residents of Oklahoma across six counties. Dedicated to addressing the unique needs of every patient and community, Stillwater has more than 150 physicians and advanced practice providers representing more than 40 specialties. To support its growing network of providers, Stillwater was seeking to replace its existing EMPI to deliver deeper visibility into a patient’s health and wellness journey for informed and collaborative care management.

“We’re delighted to bring NextGate’s nationally-recognized solution to Stillwater to deliver meaningful synchronization of disparate health data to our providers so they can effectively collaborate and engage with their patients,” said Chris Roark, CIO of Stillwater Medical Center. “Having a single, interconnected record that follows patients and their families throughout their lifetime is critical to providing the superior care our residents expect and deserve. Now individuals will have a more seamless and unified health experience as they move across our system.”

This is the first joint project between NextGate and Summit Healthcare following their recent partnership in December to expand Summit Healthcare’s integration capabilities with real-time patient identification across its network of hospital systems.

Stillwater Medical Center further extended their investment in Summit Healthcare’s leading integration platform, Summit Exchange, by leveraging the engine to seamlessly connect the NextGate EMPI platform via REST based Web Services. This integration is critical in allowing Stillwater Medical Center to meet their goal to provide an interconnected health record with affiliated EMRs. The team of EMPI and integration experts were rapidly able to connect systems, analyze the Meditech data extracts, and tune the match algorithm to align with Stillwater’s unique patient population using a proven onboarding process. The project team is looking forward to going LIVE with the solution with implemented best practice and additional EMR connections in the coming weeks.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Stillwater and NextGate teams on such a meaningful integration project,” said Jeffrey Ford, Vice President of Client Services at Summit Healthcare. “I’ve been impressed with the subject matter expertise on all sides, working together to meet Stillwater’s goal to provide best of breed integration and enterprise patient ID matching across their growing patient population and network of practice providers.”

NextGate’s flagship EMPI solution, which manages patient identities for more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, empowers providers by harmonizing data and establishing a single identity across an infinite number of systems and settings. With continual access to a longitudinal record of one’s care, organizations can provide a fully-connected, highly collaborative care experience for providers and their patients.

“Data that is inaccurate, incomplete or inaccessible can be detrimental to the patient experience and a major impediment to informed care decisioning and better outcomes,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. “The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the necessity for accurate patient identification and fluid data exchange at scale, and we are proud to partner with Summit to support Stillwater’s growing list of exceptional care providers with a fluid, data-rich network where critical health information is continuously synchronized and matched to the right individual across every setting of care.”

About NextGate

With over 250 customers in nine countries, NextGate is the global leader in identity modernization and data harmonization technology in healthcare. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 350 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

About Stillwater Medical Center:

Stillwater Medical Center is a regional healthcare center that provides a full, coordinated range of services throughout north central Oklahoma. The 117-bed acute care general hospital promotes an environment of creative solutions that advance clinical excellence, which is distinguished by its quality, service and patient satisfaction. For more information, visit www.stillwatermedical.com.

About Summit Healthcare

Summit Healthcare is the choice of hospitals and providers who want to take full control of their healthcare systems integration and information management requirements. Since 1999, we have worked to provide the industry with the most flexible integration technology with complimentary tailored services and solutions. Visit us at www.summit-healthcare.com.