Bragg’s ORYX Hub Live with Playtech Following Integration Deal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), is set to significantly boost its profile in the global iGaming industry thanks to an integration deal with gaming giant Playtech.

The full range of games from ORYX is set to become available to operators via the Playtech Games Marketplace™ which will see it join over 30 of the industry’s leading suppliers in providing content to markets such as Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Content from the ORYX Hub distribution platform includes more than 10,000 games from over 100 suppliers including exclusive titles from its partners such as Gamomat, Peter & Sons, Golden Hero and Kalamba, as well as ORYX’s own in-house studio which recently relaunched and is on track to release five proprietary titles in 2021.

The array of high-quality titles will benefit from ORYX’s FUZE™ player engagement tools, such as missions, quests, and tournaments with real-time leaderboards, which have been proven to boost acquisition and retention rates.

The deal is the latest commercial success for Bragg and maintains the company’s momentum as it pursues its ambitious global growth strategy. It comes after a string of announcements in recent months including its entry into Greece and Serbia and its upcoming debut in the UK.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said: “This partnership continues our expansion into regulated markets, getting our content in front of more of the industry’s leading operators and their players. Playtech Games Marketplace is the perfect platform to complement our vast offering and engagement tools at a time of our market expansion globally.”

Andrew Muir, Commercial Manager at Playtech, said: “ORYX’s wide range of games will be a fantastic addition to the impressive portfolio of games we offer to our partners through the Playtech Games Marketplace.

“We aim to deliver our customers the best possible experience with the market’s finest games, and we’re delighted to welcome ORYX on board.”

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with c.6,400 employees across 24 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

Playtech's Financials Division, Finalto, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2B and B2C basis.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

