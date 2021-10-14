Elisity Strengthens TD SYNNEX Cybersecurity Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elisity, Inc., the pioneer of Cognitive Trust™, the new platform for identity and behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity, and TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced that TD SYNNEX will add Elisity’s Zero Trust Access platform to its cybersecurity portfolio. The TD SYNNEX Next Up Program will enable Elisity to leverage the company’s proven, scalable resources to extend its existing partner base. The agreement enhances TD SYNNEX’s expansive cloud and cybersecurity offerings to deliver the best solutions for its partners.

Elisity Cognitive Trust fuses identity and AI-driven behavioral intelligence to continuously assess risk and instantly optimize access, connectivity and protection policies that follow assets and people wherever they go. By integrating asset management, connectivity, and security, Elisity helps enterprise-class organizations of all sizes and industries break through today’s siloed networking-and-security group challenges.

“With Elisity, organizations can quickly and dynamically adapt security for the hybrid workspace across every user, app and asset from the edge to the cloud,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. “Elisity’s platform complements our cybersecurity portfolio, bringing strong zero trust security to our resellers seeking cutting-edge solutions in this age of ransomware and security breaches.”

TD SYNNEX is dedicated to driving sales and leveraging Elisity’s platform, providing a one stop shop for end-to-end solutions. With TD SYNNEX, resellers have access to a dedicated team of collaboration experts, marketing and financing programs, and partner and end-user enablement training to enhance Elisity’s solutions.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with TD SYNNEX and their impressive roster of partners and solutions. As we look to grow rapidly, partnering with the right companies that understand our platform and its capabilities is increasingly important,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. “In this hybrid workspace environment, Elisity Cognitive Trust allows TD SYNNEX to help organizations protect apps, users, data and devices no matter where they reside.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Elisity

Elisity offers an identity-driven control plane for corporate networking and remote access without tying customers to a particular network or network security technology. Its Cognitive Trust platform, delivered as a cloud-based service, is deployed as an overlay or underlay on whatever WAN and/or SD-WAN infrastructure an enterprise prefers to protect data, users, devices, and applications in the datacenter, the cloud, at home, and everywhere. Based in San Jose, Elisity is backed by Two Bear Capital, AllegisCyber Capital, and Atlantic Bridge. Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn or go to www.elisity.com.