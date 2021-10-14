Lightlife Expands Distribution at Walmart, Adds Plant-Based Burgers, Breakfast Links and Patties

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced today that its Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, Plant-Based Breakfast Links and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties are now available at select Walmart locations nationwide. The plant-based breakfast items will be sold in the refrigerated breakfast meat section, the first time the retailer will offer a plant-based option in this area of the store, and the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger will be available in the frozen aisle.

“Flexitarian consumers continue to drive growth in the plant-based category, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Walmart to make delicious, simple plant-based products even more accessible,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “As we celebrated in our newest brand campaign, our Plant-Based Burger and breakfast items are part of Lightlife’s commitment to providing people with plant-based options that taste great and are made with cleaner, more recognizable ingredients.”

Lightlife Plant-Based Breakfast Links and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties offer the same great taste and juicy texture as traditional breakfast sausages with less saturated fat and 10g and 11g of protein per serving, respectively. Lightlife Plant-Based Breakfast Links and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties are gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. An excellent source of balanced nutrition, these breakfast items help consumers feel confident about their choices without compromising on delicious flavor.

The Lightlife Plant-Based Burger is made with 11 simple ingredients, fewer than leading competitive plant-based burgers. Made with pea protein, Lightlife’s Burger is gluten-free and non-GMO, offering a mouth-watering, delicious flavor and juicy texture in every bite but with 45% less saturated fat than the leading beef burger patty.

This year has been an exciting year of growth for Lightlife, with products available at over 22,000 retailers nationwide and new first-to-market innovation items including Plant-Based Chicken Tenders and Plant-Based Chicken Fillets.1 2 In addition to Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers and breakfast sausages, Walmart offers Lightlife Original Tempeh and Lightlife Smart Dogs, America’s #1 selling plant-based hot dog.3

Lightlife believes that plant-based food should be simple and uncompromising on taste. The brand offers more vegan-certified and non-GMO, plant-based protein options than top competitors, including burgers, hot dogs, grounds, tempeh, sausages, deli meats and more. In its latest national campaign, “Simple Ingredients for a Full Life,” Lightlife highlights the parallels between life’s simple pleasures and the ingredients that Lightlife believes plant-based food should be made with: clean, simple and always delicious.

For more information, visit Lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

1 https://nrf.com/resources/top-retailers/top-100-retailers/top-100-retailers-2021-list

2 Source: Spins | MULO & Natural Channel | Latest 12 weeks ending 08/08/2021

3 SPINS: L52, MULO + Natural Channel, Unit Sales.