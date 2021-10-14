HyperX Signs TikTok Sensation Bella Poarch as Brand Ambassador and Microphone Campaign Spokesperson

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of TikTok sensation Bella Poarch as a HyperX brand ambassador. As a celebrated TikTok star with over 81 million followers, Poarch’s introduction to the HyperX family includes starring in a HyperX microphone video campaign that debuts this fall. As Poarch’s Official Gaming Peripherals Partner, HyperX will be providing gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and microphones for her use, the same high quality products that are used by streamers, gamers and anyone with a passion for the good in gaming.

“I’m loving the opportunity to bring my style and passion for life and music to the HyperX family,” said Bella Poarch, TikTok star and HyperX ambassador. “I bring my love for people to be happy and healthy in everything they do and look forward to sharing this with HyperX fans, family and community.”

Aligning with HyperX’s goal to support all gamers and their individual journeys, Poarch will work with HyperX to tell unique stories around her love of gaming and passion in developing and performing music and streaming.

“A viral sensation on TikTok and growing icon in gaming, we welcome Bella Poarch to the HyperX family,” said Dustin Illingworth, celebrity and athlete marketing manager, HyperX. “Poarch’s love for gaming and passion for streaming and storytelling are parallel to HyperX’s goal to embrace every gamer and the stories that make them who they are.”

As part of the HyperX family, Poarch will exclusively use HyperX headsets and microphone products and receive the HyperX Heroes treatment. She will also star in the upcoming Quadcast S campaign, which marks the first time a gaming peripherals brand has partnered with a world-class social media and recording artist to bring together the passion of music and gaming into a single metaverse.

Other stars that will join Poarch in the HyperX microphone campaign video include streamer HungryBox, esports stars FaZe Temperrr and Faxuty and basketball player Semi Ojeleya.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Poarch joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Bella Poarch

Poarch is the world’s fourth largest TikTok star1 (with over 81 million followers and counting), a Filipino-American U.S. Navy veteran, gaming icon, anime obsessive, lifelong singer, and rising songwriter. She currently holds the record for most likes on a TikTok video with an August 2020 post that has surpassed 52 million likes2. In May 2021, Poarch released her first single “Build A Bitch,” which was produced by Sub Urban, to commercial and critical acclaim.

