Gather Partners with GIVE Nation to Support Sustainable Financial Literacy For All Children

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its mission to bring crypto-based sustainable financial literacy to children and their parents, GIVE Nation partners with Gather, a revolutionary blockchain community, to bring the benefits of a good sustainable financial literacy practice to GATHER's community facilitating a better tomorrow by empowering children with the practice of philanthropy.

GATHER's investors, thanks to this partnership, are potentially able to save on their taxes, bringing more crypto-based support to this cause. This partnership aims to encourage Gather users to donate to the GIVE Nation Initiative to support its mission to educate and equip children with the necessary tools to craft a brighter future for humanity. These two organizations have undertaken this first-of-its-kind partnership to offer to those in the blockchain and crypto community the ability to support socially beneficial and similarly disruptive philanthropic causes.

GIVE Nation, through partnerships with advancing technologies, leading educational programs, social enterprises, and transparent charities, is working on teaching younger generations around the globe new and relevant skills that will be in demand in our current and future markets and will help to shape the direction of our people and our planet. All donations raised through this initiative will continue this mission to spread sustainable financial literacy in many schools across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Raghav Reggie Jerath, CEO and Founder of Gather, added:

"Learning about financial literacy should be positive, fun and engaging! Our current world is dynamic and is changing at a pace that the current education system is not able to adapt, keeping all that in mind, GIVE Nation is developing a series of innovative solutions/apps based on blockchain to teach kids financial skills that are essential in the current and future market.

To build a financially stable generation, we call for the gather/crypto community to support this cause. United States GTH Donors could receive in addition a tax deduction for their contribution."

Arnaud Saint-Paul, CEO and Founder of GIVE Nation, added:

“We are proud to be joined by the GATHER community in our effort to democratize sustainable financial literacy and philanthropy in the next generation throughout the world. We are looking forward to building, with GATHER, a better world for all.”

GTH donors within the United States may be able to receive a tax deduction for their contribution. This incentive, coupled with the desire to secure a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem for tomorrow, makes participation in the GIVE Nation Initiative a rewarding proposition in every sense of the word.

About Gather Network:

Gather has developed a powerful new technology that allows web and mobile developers to earn money by contributing processing power, unlike any other digital monetization tool available today. Imagine an Internet where web and application developers can generate revenue without having to rely on intrusive Ads. A new revenue stream without ads, and one that is reliable and rewarding. The processing power gathered will then be redistributed, providing a cheaper alternative to current Cloud markets products. Gather is unlocking a new type of business model for the internet by allowing publishers to monetize without ads and by providing businesses & developers access to affordable and reliable processing power.

For more information, visit https://gather.network

About GIVE Nation:

By focusing on community driven education and including philanthropic actions; GIVE Nation helps 5–18 year old’s with sustainable financial literacy while positively impacting their community through the power of altruism and partnered charities. GIVE offers unique education and opportunities for children, while providing a reward system for good behavior & charitable acts. GIVE Nation's platform offers features for our children within a safe ecosystem to improve our planet and foster entrepreneurship, imagination, and altruism. GIVE's mission encourages an altruistic culture in young minds by improving the planet through promoting transparent acts of kindness. Future generations achieve happiness and sustainable financial well-being through a real-world education using digital currencies, blockchain and A.I. technology, while supporting charities. GIVE Nation is a world for kids by kids.

For more information, visit https://givenation.world