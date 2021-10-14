FitBiomics Partners with St. John’s University Athletics

QUEENS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitBiomics, a cutting-edge microbiome and probiotic company, announced today its official partnership with St. John’s University Athletics to serve as the program’s official performance probiotic as well as provide unprecedented NIL opportunities to every student-athlete.

FitBiomics uses microbiome technology to improve athlete performance from the inside out, and has translated this research to create next-generation probiotics.

St. John’s student-athletes will have the opportunity to experience FitBiomics’ first product, Nella, and serve as social media ambassadors and campus leaders to educate on gut health. This is the first year that student-athletes are able to use their names, images, and likeness to monetize their success, and the FitBiomics founder is proud to partner with his alma mater for this initiative.

"As a former St. John’s basketball player, I am excited to offer both NIL as well as leading advances in biotechnology." said Dr. Jonathan Scheiman, Founder and CEO of the New York based FitBiomics

“This is a first of its kind partnership that positions St. John’s University to be a leader in athletics, and overall health and wellness,” added Dr. Scheiman. “Nella by FitBiomics utilizes next-generation probiotics, uniquely sourced from elite performers, to support holistic health from digestion to sleep, to energy and recovery. We're bringing the future of fitness to the Red Storm now, and we’re just getting started.”

Twenty years since graduating from St. John’s, Dr. Scheiman is applying next-generation microbiome technology and probiotics to support the nutrition, health, and performance of today’s students. It is his hope, via NIL these benefits can then become accessible to broader communities.

“We’re thrilled to be officially partnered with Jonathan and his team of incredibly talented individuals at FitBiomics,” said Director of Athletics Mike Cragg. “Jonathan and I have been in contact for a number of years now and it’s exciting to begin working with him in an official capacity. He’s a shining example of what student-athletes can become and we hope that his work will inspire our next generation of student-athlete success stories on and off the court.”

Dr. Scheiman’s education and athletic involvement at St. John’s University opened up doors that eventually led to a PhD in Biomedicine, founding FitBiomics and creating the probiotic, Nella. FitBiomics was spun out of the Wyss Institute, at Harvard, where Dr. Scheiman studied during his postdoctoral fellowship.

About FitBiomics and Nella:

FitBiomics and its ground-breaking research is bridging the gap between sports and science to bring communities together. We are working with some of the best athletes in the world while inspiring the next generation of scientists. The new frontier of human health & wellness is Nella -- a daily capsule of next-gen performance probiotics designed to help anyone pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle to a new frontier of personal best, from the inside out. Nella gives you the guts to defy your limits. For more information, please visit, https://nellaprobiotics.com/

For more information on St. John’s University, please visit: https://www.stjohns.edu/