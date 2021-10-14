Mode Partners With Merida Capital Holdings as It Prepares to Launch the World’s First Smart Cannabis Dosing Device (Photo: Business Wire)

VENICE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mode today announced its longstanding partnership with Merida Capital Holdings, a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers which accelerate the rapid development of the cannabis and hemp industries. With support from Merida, Mode will introduce its flagship product, the world’s first universal smart cannabis dosing device and companion app for 510 cannabis cartridges. Mode provides a sensible approach to consumption, helping consumers achieve an ideal experience every time.

Mode offers exclusive features including:

Real-Time Dosing Control – Mode’s Touch Slider™ allows consumers to adjust their dose with precision down to the milligram.

Universal 510 Compatibility – Mode is compatible with the universal 510 threaded cartridge, giving consumers the freedom to enjoy their favorite strains from the best brands on the market.

Haptic Guidance™ – Mode’s Inhale & Exhale Haptic Guidance feature lets consumers know exactly when to stop inhaling and when to exhale with a gentle vibration from the device.

Quick-Snap™ Connector – Swap out 510 cartridges with a simple snap. No screwing or twisting required.

Connected Mode App – The companion mobile app provides access to detailed dosage plans, product information, feedback loop, personalized recommendations, and consumption analytics.

Founded by cannabis visionaries Izzy Kirsh, Mark (Akiva) Wagner and Stephen Bates, the Mode platform was designed for wellness and recreational consumers alike. The trio then embarked on a comprehensive research and development exploration, collaborating with a world-class design and engineering team, and raising $3.5M in funding to bring Mode to market.

Also announced today is the appointment of Seth Hayes, as Mode’s new Vice President of Research and Development. Seth spent 5 years at SpaceX where he led the engineering efforts for the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and subsequently the Dragon Crew spacecraft, helping bring human space flight capabilities back to the United States.

For more information about Mode, and to reserve your pre-order, visit www.mode.co, and to see how Mode works, watch this video.

About Mode

Mode is the world’s first smart cannabis dosing device & companion app for 510 cannabis cartridges. Designed to remove the guesswork out of dosing, Mode’s sensible approach to cannabis consumption puts control in consumers’ hands, enabling them to reach specific health & wellness objectives and achieve the ideal experience every time. For more information, visit www.mode.co.

About Merida Capital Holdings:

Merida Capital Holdings is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers which accelerate the rapid development of the cannabis and hemp industries. Merida’s motto, Responsible Investing in the Cannabis Ecosystem, highlights its focus on governance while identifying leading cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis and hemp as agricultural products, plant-based medicines, constituents in pharmaceutical formulations and recreational consumer products. For more information, please visit www.meridacap.com or follow Merida on twitter @meridacap.